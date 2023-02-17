Funeral service for the late Captain Retired Sub. Lieutenant Ralph Mark Anthony Saunders (RBDF) age 63 years of Eight Mile Rock, Freeport Grand Bahama and formerly off Oxford Ave, Nassau will be held at Southwest Cathedral Carmichael & Shrimp Roads, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Nelson Bain assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Ralph is predeceased by his: Father: Frank Saunders Sr.; Mother: Eulis Saunders (nee Anderson); Brother: Frank Saunders Jr.; Niece: Desiree Knowles; Grandnephew: Jahleel Munnings; Brother-in-law: John Munnings and Father-in-law: Vincent Dorsett.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his: Former Wife: Dr. Juliette Dorsett M.D; Two Sons: Jamaal Saunders and Gareth Moss; One Daughter: Andeidra Timm; Three Grandchildren: Jahmya Saunders, Kayla and Kaden Timm; Three Brothers: Eardley and Thomas Saunders, and Desmond Seymour; Two Sisters: Naomi Munnings and Marilyn Mavis Knowles; One Adopted Sister: Susan Peterson-Mackey; Fifteen Nephews: Drexton, Darryl, Dinyar, Trevor, Andrew, Sean and Steven Saunders; Owen and Troy Knowles; Desran Dean; Javano and Jaemann Munnings; CarlyleThompson; Damon Harari and Ronald Humes; Twelve Nieces: Judith Jarell Carter; Odessa Knowles; Shantel Rolle; Jahantha Barnett; Deidre Saunders; Deshica Saunders-Moss; Veronica Demeritte; Sharon Johnson; Ellamae Peterson; Felicia Knowles; Terra Munnings and Nikki Woodruff; Grand Nephews: Jamino, Nathan, Draiden, Vernon, Felix, Ferron, D’Niro, Caleb, Nilo-Luke, Destin, T’azure, Andrew Jr., Shawquan, Azia, Tyler, Zerhivgro, Deniro, Jahkei, Joshua, Parker, Evan and Spencer; Grand Nieces: Lalique, Shaylah, LaKiesa, Jaya, Malia, Desinae, D’Nasia, Danielle, Raven, Demetria, Amaris, Aria, Jayna, Shaquana, Shyanna and Halle; Great Grand Nieces: Natalie, Khlarney, Tahira and Emilya; Great Grand Nephew: Achilles; Mother-in-law: Olga Dorsett; Son-in-law: Kyle Timm; Sisters-in-law: Ronalee, Edith and Diane Saunders, Attorney Donna Dorsett Major, Attorney Abigail Farrington, Dr. Yvette Carter, Dr. Jessica Dorsett Posada, Dr. Sherrill Dorsett Storr, Dr. Deborah Dorsett Szabo, Carmen Dorsett-Banyasz, Bonita Wood, Jewel Fountain, Bernadette Dorsett, Sharlene Kelly, Shantell Dorsett Tynes, Kezia Dorsett-Kerr, Barbara Bastian and Esther Dorsett; Brothers-in-law: Oswald Knowles, Nolan Dorsett, Vincent Dorsett Jr., Timothy Dorsett, William Dorsett and Attorney Caleb Alexander Dorsett, Laszlo Banyasz, Andre Wood, Ainsworth Powell, James Posada, Audley Storr, Trevor Kelly, Lavardo Tynes, Jeffrey Kerr and Kennedy Bastian; Cousins: Alfreda Saunders of Exuma ; Lorraine Knowles, Beryl Gray, Valerie Thompson, Rex Neilly; Dolly Ambrister; Dorothy Johnson; Gerald Anthony Hudson, Sybil Seymour, Daniel, Oral and Melissa Hudson; Allen Saunders, Ruth Collins, George Saunders, Eleanor Wilmott, Florence Ambrister, Vernita Green, Edith St Alboard and Martha Saunders; Other Relatives and Friends including: Patrick and Sheila Seymour and family; Christian Johnson and family; Commander Clarence Dean and family, Herbert Bain and family, Elvin Fowler and family; Miriam Curling and family; Beverley Lewis and family; Laurie Ann Cormier Sparks of Glace Bay, Canada; Barbara McKinney of the Bluff , South Andros; Marlin Roberts and family of Bimini; Kendal Gittens and family of Florida, U.S.A. ; George Douglas of Freeport; Waivnee Bastian and family; Iris Donaldson and family; The family of the late Mae Higgs of Adelaide, Nassau; Tomiko Collie; Valerie Gibson; Angelo Butler; The Mortimer Family of Poincianna Avenue; Zelrona Mackey; the Bahamas Navigational Institute Family; Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps Family, Freeport Grand Bahama; New Beginning Life Ministry Family, Freeport Grand Bahama; Royal Bahamas Defence Force family; the Eight Mile Rock Community Family and the entire Oxford Avenue and Balliou Hill Road community.

The family wishes to apologize to anyone whose name has been inadvertently overlooked. Please forgive us, it was by no means intentional and we do appreciate you.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.