Memorial Service for the late Ralph Wellington Vanderpool “Pa”, aged 69 years, of Claire Road, Mackey Street, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11th, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Shirley & Church Streets. Officiating will be Canon Basil Tynes, assisted by other ministers of the Clergy.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Ralph was preceded in death by his Mother: Rose Vanderpool; Aunts: Barbara Sweeting, Joan, and Jean Vanderpool.

Cherishing Ralph’s memories are his Wife: Louise Vanderpool; Daughter: Shavanna Vanderpool; Sons: Antonio (Juanette) and Nicholas Vanderpool; Sister: Lisa Vanderpool; Brothers: Andy and Sam Vanderpool; Sisters-in-law: Iona McKenzie, Lillian Fox, Linda Strachan, and Barbara Richards; Brothers-in-law: Wilfred McKenzie and Thomas Strachan; Grandchildren: Christian and Christia Deveaux, Caleb and Cajah Burrows; Aunts: The Rev’d Beryl Higgs, Paula Styles and Edith Bain; Uncles: Cyril, Eustace, Ralph (Olga), Max and Barry Vanderpool; Nieces: Deborah (David) Lamb, Natasha Burrows, Claudeenah Clarke, Antoinette Fox, Ramona (David) Neely, Samantha Butterfield, Deandria and Aniskha Richards; Nephews: Richard Thurston, Julian Archer, Dwayne Archer, Claudlyn Clarke, Andy and Travis Strachan; Grand Nieces: Natalie Paige, Autumn Lamb, Charlee Deveaux, Jasmine Williams, Sidtevaney Fox, Shakell (Guido) Rolle, Ciarrah Newbold, Simone Rolle, Kaliyah Ernest, Aveaha, and Skylar Richards, Dwayna and Dwaynell Archer and Dwaynae Duncanson; Grand Nephews: David Lamb, Blair, and David Neely, Edrick Butterfield, Denim Wilson, Brandon, Julian, and Jordan Archer, Keshon Knowles, Johnathan, and Judah Rolle; Numerous relatives and friends including: Inez Burrows and Family, Lisa Darville and Family, William and Barry Wong and Families, Richard Stuart,Barbara Knowles and Family, Christina Moonsammy and Family, Donna Sweeting, Myrlinda Brown and Family, Philip Major, Christon Pierre and Family, Stevanna Sweeting and Family, Mark Nottage, Percy Hunt, Lawrence Antonio, Tarek and Khari Vanderpool, Chanda Swan, Samuel Pierre, Pastor Franklyn Knowles and Family, and The Management and Staff of Hoffer and Sons.

The family apologizes if your name does not appear above, it was not intentional, please forgive us during our time of sorrow.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

There will be no public viewing. Cremation was held. Friends may sign the book of condolences at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Thursday February 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.