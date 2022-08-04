Obituaries

Ramon Kenneth Kelly

Death Notice

Ramon Kenneth Kelly, age 64 of Sanford Drive, Prospect Ridge, Nassau, The Bahamas, died at his home on July 7th, 2022.

Mr. Kelly was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Kelly; his mother Magaretta Kelly and brother, Kevin Kelly.

He is survived by his sister-in-law Ethel Curtis; niece Kevica Kelly-Griffin and her husband Akeem Griffin; great nephew Kevron Malcolm; cousins, including Laurie and Andrew Cartwright, Tracey and Richard Curry, Jeanine Darville, Kim Darville and Derek Riggs, Lynn Darville, Bonnie Eldon, Salina Eldon, Patrick Kelly, and numerous other family members and friends,

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street, Nassau, at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements Kemp’s Funeral Home Limited.

