DEATH NOTICE

Randol Antony Rahming age 58 years of Lawrence Street, Sir Lynden Pindling Estate died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday September 4th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Zeranique Rahming; Son: Alexander Clarke; Daughters: Sherika Taylor, Ranique, Stacy and Rhonda Rahming; Sisters: Donnale Bethel and Patrice Johnson, Leanka Taylor; Brothers: Keith, Kevin Turnquest, Donald Brennen, Robert, Kendrick and Douglas Taylor, Adopted Michael and Phillip Laundy; Grandchildren: Savannah and Nakayla Taylor, Tyrell and Tavia Rahming and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.