Funeral service for Randy Cleophas Gordon A.K.A. Admiral Bailey, 56 yrs., a resident of Brougham Street, will be held at Mt. Pleasant Green Baptist Church, East & Quakoo Streets, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Walter Hanchell, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Roldier Road.

Left to Cherish his Memories; are is beautiful & loving wife of 33 years Sharon Gordon; Children: Shannette (Bernard) Miller, Randelle, Randy Jr, Azria Shannon, Michella, Anthonese Jennifer Gordon; Grandchildren: Shanton, Shantino, Bernia, Randia, Randy III, Deamartia, Sinnayha, Latrell Gordon

Sister: Linda Barr

Nieces & Nephews: Tiffany Morris, John King Jr (Nicole) of Miami Gardens , Stacy Forbes (Charles Sr), Louise Gordon Munroe (Garth Sr), Mavin Gordon (Italia), Renedelle Darling, Lithera Rolle (Omar Sr), Leon Jr, Lamond, Loraine Barr, Keno Gordon, Ronique, Kristen Gordon, Deonta Tinker, Kenyatta, Dejah David McPhee, Marine Seaman Mario Gordon, 3136 Corporal Harry Barr (Joy) Omar Rolle Jr , Garth Munroe, Kendrick Williams Jr, Zenobia, Renardo Benson, Obrinque Rolle, Manesha Barton, Alexavier Stubbs, Antonya Bain (Mario), Calvin Spence (Shenera), Levonya, Eric& Anya Munroe Amber Braynen, Demars & Dwayne, Marine Officer Deandrea Woodside, Stephen McPhee (Dr. Pleshette), Clifford & Ryan Strachan, Rineque Ferguson, Donisha Goodman, Peranique & Pedro Woods

Adopted Son: Tavari Dorsett

Adopted Sisters & Brothers: Inspector Claudia Frazer Director Female Prison, Slone Benson, Berthamae (Dwayne) Woodside, Andrae Bethel, Rulf Murphy, Henry Wright (Kayla), Mario Richardson Teresita, Gregg & Mark Gibson Joseph Cox

Sister -in-law: Hazel Gordon, Camille Woods; Brother-in-law: John King Sr, Rodney Clarke, Tyrone Johnson Anthony Carey; Uncle: Clifford Stubbs, Frank& Lester Carey; Aunts: Deloris Pinder, Vera Rolle

Cousins: Barbra Duncombe, Deserina Forbes, Margaret Pennerman, Ethelmae, Trevor & Gereno Poitier, Susan Cartwright, Strachan, Melanie Knowles, Carousel Johnson, Elizabeth, Larry, Calvin, Raymond Gordon, Claudia Cenetta, Winston & Brent Duncombe, Ronnie Daxon, Alice, Leona, Coral, Maggie, Annie, Grace, Elanor, Verlene Clarke, Margret Elaine, Kim& Anita of Plant City Florida, Patrick & Jerry Hepburn, Frank Allen, Alington, Frank Thompson Samuel Hepburn, Caluin, Aubrey, Harry, Willy, Jack, Clifford, Althea, Cynthia, & Irene Poitier, Markia, Justina & Tara Gordon, Morris, Brenda & Rances Hepburn

Spiritual Leaders: Bishop Walter & Minerlee Hanchell; God Brother: Charles Williams, (Cecelia); Godchildren: Kendira, Jahnovia, Jahro, Elijah, Henrietta, Jerome, Deion, Lorain& Geniva Wright, ChaCha, Seth

Other Relative & Friends: Germeico Clarke, (Baldty) Anthony Lindor, Stan, Jamal Forbes, Tisha Williams, Bobo Tan, Omace & Clyde McKenzie & Family, Robert Simmons & Family, Judy Johnson& Jerome Woodsides, Cynthia& Ian , Umar Antonio Newry, Bellman & family, Beryl Ellis & family Barry G, Judy& Peggie & family, Sue Pat, Retried Sr Assistant Commissioner Leon Bethell Family, Pastor George & Patricia, William& Deloris Berry, Deginald Johnson, Marvin &Dianne, Johnson, Antoine Cooper, Ellen Marguerite Burrows, Gloria & Dwayne & family, Monique Stuart & Family, Patrice Sands & Family, Nate, Michael & Shanet Wallace, Clayd, Greg, Mark, Hanna Man, Julian, Reio, Jessy, Miss Curry & Ministry Work, family, Miss Newbold & Family, Bongo, Donny, Nadia, Kashania Clarke & Family. Michael Pastry, Selector, Darren, Nelson, Mama Alice Adams, Delores Gould & family, Dera, Sammy, People Assembly & family, Sam & Gordon Family, Carey Family, Family, Pastor Leonardo Allen & Min. Delores & Family, Bishop Kirkwood Lady Kelly Murphy Family, Franklyn Julian Seymour, Hepburn Family & Mackey family, Lightbourn Angel Brown, Black Village Family, Woods Alley & Family, Brougham Street Family, Peter street Family, Caribbean Lighthouse Family, Bishop Westley Thompsons, Mt. Pleasant Green, Cara Jones & Family Shannon Rahming.

We humbly apologize to any family member and friends or anyone if any names was left out

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.