Rape case nears end

The rape trial against Kevin Cooper Jr. is expected to come to a close soon.

Defense attorney Miranda Adderley closed her case yesterday after calling a prison officer who testified that he saw Cooper and his accuser leave together Arawak Cay walking west on West Bay Street on November 17, 2022.

According to the officer, the woman’s coworker told him and other men that she was selling her body.

The officer said the woman denied this, but said that if she were, she wouldn’t do it for less than $200.

Cooper in his post-arrest interview alleged that he had consensual sex with the woman after they walked to his room at the abandoned site of the former Cocktails and Dreams Nightclub on West Bay Street.

He said that she made the rape claim after he told her that he would give her the agreed fee of $200 later.

In cross-examination by Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, the officer agreed that he didn’t know what happened when Cooper left.

He was also unable to say where they were walking.

Cooper exercised his constitutional right to remain silent on the advice of his lawyer.

He was arrested at the Rubis Service Station near his home after the woman asked the cashier to call police.

The cashier said that the woman appeared distraught and wasn’t wearing a bra.

She said that she recognized Cooper, who uncharacteristically had a bed sheet wrapped around his bottom.

The jury is expected to hear closing addresses on Wednesday and Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson will give her summation on Thursday.