Rape of any kind is not good and is an affront to human decency, pt. 3

Perjury is currently a criminal offense under Penal Code 1927. Section 423 defines perjury as “an assertion as to a matter of fact, opinion, belief or knowledge made by a witness in a judicial proceeding as part of his evidence, either upon oath or in any form allowed by law to be substituted for an oath, whether such evidence is given in open court or by affidavit, or otherwise, such assertion being known to the witness to be false, and being intended by him to mislead the court, jury or persons holding the proceeding”.

Additionally, Section 424 of the Penal Code states, “whoever commits perjury shall be liable to imprisonment for 10 years”.

Furthermore, the Penal Code in Section 433 specifies that whoever fraudulently brings any action against another person, in a false or fictitious name, having no ground for such action, is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Although bringing fraudulent actions is addressed in the penal code, a guilty charge results in a mere misdemeanor offense. My research, which included consultation with people working as social services officers, and including people who currently work with or have worked with the Women’s Crisis Centre, and international publications, indicate that there is a very real danger of exploitation of the law as borne out in the following examples:

An article in The Telegraph: Guilty until proven innocent, life after a false rape accusation, states: “Wife falsely accused ex-husband of rape ‘to get rid of him’. A ‘calculating’ wife falsely accused her estranged husband of rape because she wanted him out of her life, a court heard on July 2, 2009. Michaela Lodge, 45, accused her husband Martin of raping her in November last year because she was involved with another man, when, in fact, she had initiated sexual intercourse, the court was told. Mr. Lodge was arrested and questioned before, eventually, three months later, she wrote a letter to him admitting she had lied to the police.”

Generally, feminists dismiss this idea by arguing that false accusations are rare – only between two and 10 percent of all reports are estimated to be false. What’s equally important to know, however, is that false rape accusations almost never have serious consequences.

In September 2018, an article published in Prison Legal News, citing a recent study by the Urban Institute, estimated that “wrongful convictions in cases with a sexual assault component occurred at a rate of 11.6 percent”.

I was also advised and warned by women in the area of social services of women who have made assertions against their husbands or lovers that were false for manipulative reasons. As it relates to false accusations of rape and other sexual offenses, there is an obvious concern by many that a married woman may trivially accuse her husband of rape and, as a result, manipulate him into subjection. It may be necessary for the Sexual Offences Act to be amended to specifically make it an offense for a spouse to bring false allegations of forced sexual intercourse despite existing remedies in the penal code. This would assist in protecting against the abuse of the law and the court system.



Confidentiality

for the accused

Since community-based programs in The Bahamas such as the Crisis Centre began serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, privacy, and even secrecy, have been considered crucial components of a victim’s safety. Federal laws in the United States include privacy and confidentiality provisions and most states prohibit the disclosure of victim information.

However, in a marital/family matter, as sensitive as marital rape or marital sexual assault, maintaining privacy and confidentiality for the accused should also be considered – at least until the accused is proven guilty. The examples provided show that irreparable harm is caused by simple accusation even in the case of where one is eventually exonerated. The other justification for this would be to protect the children (if any) and the family itself from unnecessary public scrutiny in a community as small as ours. If an accused person is subsequently acquitted of this offense, the pre-trial publicity and scrutiny may do irreparable damage to the accused and that family unit.

It should be considered whether the same level of privacy that is afforded to minors in the form of closed or in-chambers court proceedings, be afforded to an accused of rape, or sexual assault on a spouse in the case of rape. Additionally, legislation should also provide for the identity of the accused to be kept confidential until he is proven guilty.



Constitutional

consideration

Rather than being tried before a jury of his peers, consideration may be given to making amendments to existing legislation to provide for matters involving sexual offenses in marriage to be tried before a single judge or panel of judges. It may be argued that trials before a single (or panel of judges) judge allows the matter to be adjudicated faster and the law may be administered more efficiently. However, we do recognize that trials by a single judge potentially infringe the constitutional rights of the accused.

Chapter III of our constitution, which addresses the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, guarantees a trial by jury for criminal trials in the Supreme Court, although some have argued that this entrenched right should be revisited. As long as it remains a constitutional right, it would be difficult to dispense with criminal trials by jury.



Conclusion

From a Christian, biblical or kingdom perspective, it is impossible for anyone espousing the love of God and the free will He gives us to condone any form of marital abuse including forced sexual acts. God is love and commands us to love like He did. If you subscribe to the laws of God, you are obligated to respect the wishes of your spouse and not force sexual activity.

Provision should be made for marital rape, whether there is a specific new law or amendment to an existing law, but the law should take into account potential abuses and ensure that there is protection for the accused in cases where they might have been maliciously accused. I think it is also important to distinguish between criminal rape that occurs outside of a marital relationship and the sexual abuse that can occur in marriage and there should be a difference in sentences.

There may be varying degrees of this offense – ranging from less serious to extreme criminal behavior and, as such, we should want to ensure that the amendments to the Act build in some consideration for the fact that each case should be considered on its individual merits and that a “one-size-fits-all” approach is not taken for sentencing. In cases of other crimes, including murder and assault, there are degrees such as simple assault, aggravated assault, first and second-degree murder, manslaughter, etc. It is clear from these distinctions that all crimes in a class are not treated equally in terms of sentencing and mitigating factors (such as premeditation, conspiracy, severity, etc.) and, thus, there should not be a single sentence or sentencing guideline for marital rape.

Sentencing should also reflect severity of crime in relation to other crimes. I contend that a minimum sentence previously proposed of 15 years is excessive if we consider circumstances and degree of sexual assault. Perhaps, consideration should be given to sentences ranging from three to five years for sexual assault not involving violence, what would be termed simple rape; five to seven years for aggravated rape; and 15 or more years for extreme aggravated rape.



Summary of

substantive points:

• I do not condone or endorse marital rape or any form of rape.

• I recognize the current gap in protection afforded to married women.

• I believe provision should be made for the offense of marital rape/sexual assault within a marriage within certain parameters.

• I believe both men and women should be protected by any laws we implement.

• I believe that protections should be built into any new amendments that would protect against and penalize false reporting of rape beyond the level of misdemeanor.

• I believe some form of shielding should be in place to protect the identity of accused persons until they are convicted, as the nature of the accusation, if unproven, can result in permanent damage to reputation.

• I believe the option should be available for trial before a single judge or panel of judges.

• I believe distinction should be made between levels of offense within the bounds of marital rape to reflect the level of egregiousness, similar to what is done for other offenses, with a range based upon degree of severity.

• I believe sentencing should be based upon level of severity and relative in comparison to other serious offenses. Hopefully, we will be able to address the issue and ensure that the rights of all are protected.



• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.