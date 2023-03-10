Raptors wins GSSSA Junior Championships

After building a 139-point lead after the first day, the C.H. Reeves Raptors extended that lead yesterday, and ended up winning another Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) Junior Track and Field Championship, this time by 186 points. Action in the senior division continues today at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The Raptors were too good for the S.C. McPherson Sharks, finishing with 533 points. The Sharks amassed 347 points to finish second. The H.O Nash Lions were third with 229.33 points. They narrowly held off the fourth place A.F. Adderley Tigers who finished with 228.50 points. Finishing fifth were the D.W. Davis Royals with 221.83 points.

Head coach for the Raptors Varel Davis said that she was happy to come away with the victory.

“I am somewhat surprised because we did not know what the athletes were going to do. I am very proud of these athletes and their performances over the last two days. I think the key to the victory this year was my field events as they stepped up to the plate. The win was special because we had new athletes who did not have this experience before. We will celebrate the win.”

According to Davis, they are looking at celebrating this win with a motorcade and will have a party.

The top athlete in the under-15 boys division was the Lions’ Nathan Walker who scored 26 points. The Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves’ Tamia Edwards scored 30 points to win the top performer award in the under-15 girls division.

The Raptors’ De’Ante Joseph dominated the under-13 boys division, scoring a whopping 38 points to get the top performer award in that division. The Tigers’ Shakinah Lewis was the top performer in the under-13 girls division.

Edwards won the under-15 girls 200 meters (m) and the long jump events.

She ran a strong race in the 200m and was able to cross the finish line first in 26.06 seconds. The Sharks’ Kelisha Tanelus placed second in 27.55 seconds. The T.A. Thompson Scorpions’ Brion Ward was able to get the third-place finish with a time of 27.59 seconds.

In the long jump pit, Edwards recorded the winning jump at 4.64m (15’ 2-3/4”). Securing the second place finish was the Lions’ Azara Dean who posted a jump of 4.29m (14’ 1”). The Tigers’ Rihanna Kellman posted a jump of 3.95m (12’ 11-1/2”) to finish third in that event.

The Raptors’ Denim Stuart, who already won the under-15 boys 100m dash on Wednesday, was happy and excited to come away with a victory in the 200m.

“It was a good race and I had to push for the win. I had to do as my coach said which was to run the curve and maintain my speed until the finish line,” Stuart said.

Finishing second in the 200m was the Royals’ Delvon Barton with a time of 24.92 seconds. The Lions’ Johnathan Higgs was third in 25.03 seconds.

Joseph’s 800m run was a photo finish as he and the L.W. Young Eagles’ Kaiden Newbold battled to cross the finish line first. In the end, it was Joseph who clocked 2:43.29 to win the gold medal. Newbold had to settle for second place as he stopped the clock at 2:43.58. The pair had a comfortable margin over third-place finisher, Jermaine Moxey, who ran 2:49.48.

Joseph anchored the Raptors’ under-13 4x400m team that included Moxey, Travon Moncur and Kevin Sinsurin. The Raptors’ quartet clocked 4:43. 59 to win the relay. The Sharks were second with a time of 5:05.11. The Scorpions were the third team to finish the race in 5:07.96.

The Raptors also won the under-13 girls 4x400m relay. The Sharks won the under-15 girls 4x400m relay and the Lions came away as the champions in the under-15 boys division.

The senior high schools did not have much activities today as the day was mainly about the junior high schools. There were 10 events taking place in the senior divisions – five on the track and five in the field.

After those events, the defending champions C.R. Walker Knights remained in the lead with a score of 300 points. At the end of the first day of competition, the Knights led by 58 points. They go into the final day of competition with a lead of 65 points over the C.V. Bethel Stingrays who have 235 points. The R.M. Bailey Pacers are in third with 187.50 points.

Action continues today on the track with the 200m finals, 800m, 400m hurdles, 3000m and the day will end with the 4x400m relays. In the field events, there will be the triple jump, long jump, shot put and discus events.