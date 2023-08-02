Rastafarian charged with drug possession loses constitutional challenge to Dangerous Drugs Act

A Rastafarian who was arrested for possession of Indian Hemp in 2020 lost a constitutional challenge to the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Justice Loren Klein was tasked with deciding “whether the freedom to manifest one’s religion, which is guaranteed by the constitution, trumps the prerogative of Parliament to make laws prohibiting the possession and use of substances considered harmful in the public interest, but which certain groups consider essential to manifesting their religious beliefs.”

Lorenzo Stubbs was arrested and charged following a police raid at his Pinewood Gardens home on December 28, 2020. The officers seized 1.6 ounces of Indian Hemp, which is worth $60.

Stubbs, through his lawyer Bjorn Ferguson, argued that marijuana is a “sacred herb”, which is used as a sacrament in the Rastafarian faith. Consequently, Ferguson argued that Stubbs had a constitutional right to possess the marijuana, and since the Dangerous Drugs Act does not have an exemption for religious use, it was incompatible with his constitutional right to freedom of religion.

At the hearing, they relied on the 2018 CARICOM Regional Commission Report on Marijuana and the 2020 United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs to show that marijuana is not as harmful as once thought.

In rebuttal, Acting DPP Cordell Frazer asked the court to accept that the Dangerous Drugs Act was a law enacted to promote public health and safety, and as a result, its provisions are reasonably required in the interest of public health.

Klein said he had no hesitation in finding that the Rastafarian faith was a belief system “with a sufficient level of seriousness, cohesion and importance” to be afford protections by the constitution.

He also accepted that there is “sufficiently close and direct connection between the sacramental use of marijuana and the underlying belief system for the matter to fall within the protection of Article 22”.

However, Klein said that Stubbs did not adduce evidence that the blanket prohibition is not reasonably required.

He said, “For example, there is no evidence or other material before the court on any of the following matters: the nature and frequency of the religious ceremonies during which cannabis/marijuana is used; what quantities are required for sacramental use and who would control the dispensing; who would be eligible to use it; how the system would be administered to ensure that religious claims are not asserted as a pretext for the possession and use of marijuana for recreational or more nefarious purposes (including the drugs trade); and what mechanisms would be put in place for protecting adolescents or other vulnerable persons within the Rastafari community.”

Klein said that he did not find that Section 29(6) of the Dangerous Drug Act is unconstitutional because of its failure to include an exemption for religious use.

As a result of Klein’s decision, Stubbs’ trial in the Magistrates’ Court can proceed.

The judge did not make an order for costs as Stubbs had raised a legitimate constitutional issue.