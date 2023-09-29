Funeral Service for Ratheno Octavis Strachan aged 32 of Lightbourne Street, Yellow Elder Gardens, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday 29th September, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith Cartwright assisted by other ministers of the clergy. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish his fond memories are his Parents: Ratheno and Deidre Strachan; Child: Ratheno Octavis Kristen Strachan; Brother: Cordero Thompson; Sisters: Raynique and Raciana Strachan; Uncles: Gregory and Leonard Thompson, Jamal and Jeard Strachan; Aunts: Crystal Strachan, Lynn and Lenor Thompson, Sophia Strachan, Alisa Strachan-Robinson of Conyers, Georgia, Patrice Strachan of Decutar, Georgia, Dellarece Brown, Colen Symonette, Candida Strachan, Aniska Strachan and Annamae Flowers of Orlando, Florida; Nephews: Omere Sands, Jahier Pinder, Amiziah Strachan; Nieces: Cairee Thompson, Janiiyah Pinder; Cousins: Jamal Strachan, Jarvis and Marquista Thompson, Garrett and Derek Flowers Jr., Lynden Braynen, Owen Hanna, Leo Douglas, William and Theo Strachan, Nigel LaFleur, Peter McKenzie, Javis, Javonia and Jameal Adderley, Kayshawnya Strachan, Anthonia Turnquest, Nijonia Patterson, Lyndonia Douglas, Kymi Saunders, Apryl Miller, Jill Flowers, Danielle Small, Greer Thompson, Keah Griffin, Dr. Jessika Brennen, Lillian Bastian and family, Stubbs family Miami, Florida, Grand-Aunts and Uncles: Barbara Bullard, Joyce Bain, Shirley Cooper, Sister Annie Thompson, Camille Bullard and Mary Welch, Franklyn Thompson, Pastor Erskine and Marion Johnson, Orlando, Florida; Godparent: Kenny Strachan; God-children: Destiny and Dearra Pinder, Derek Thompson; Special Friends: Krysna Kemp , Enrica McIntosh, Perez Thompson, Donovan Pinder, Michael Blatch, Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Gardiner, Sean Pritchard, L.G Family, Orman Newbold, Gernicea Fowler, Rodline Dieuveuil, Dellarece Rolle, Staff members at Cinko at Baha Mar; Other Family and Friends: Deidre Thompson & family, Theresa Burrows & family, Jennifer Smith & family, Mathew Gordon, Julie Santiago, Linda Curtis, Andrew Ranere, Ruth Russell, Sheniqua Brown & family, Sonia Hamilton and children, Keith & Gwen Thompson, Alecia Walkine, Staff members of the Department of Agriculture, Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, Deacon Howard Bethel, Members of St. Agnes Special Events, Members of St. Agnes ACW and The Yellow Elder Community.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 28th September, 2023 from 12:00 noon. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 29th September from 2:00 p.m. until service time.