Ray Minus Jr. laid to rest

The boxing fraternity of The Bahamas, and sports enthusiasts in general, turned out in significant numbers on Friday, paying their final respects to a man many consider to be one of the top two greatest boxers in Bahamian history,

Lorenzo “Ray” Minus Jr. was honored with a state-recognized funeral service at Kemp Road Ministries on Kemp Road and was laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums. The Bahamian boxing legend, a former Bahamian featherweight, lightweight and light welterweight champion, a former Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC) bantamweight champion, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental of Americas bantamweight champion and a former World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental super bantamweight

champion, passed away at the end of April at the age of 58, suffering from the rare neurological disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation I. Chester Cooper called Minus an artist in the ring.

“Each triumph echoed the determination of a true champion and the spirit of a true Bahamian,” Cooper said. “Although he did not always emerge victorious, his fighting spirit remained unbroken. He was a small man but a big champion. He was the best in his field. He was committed to the sport that he loved and the people he represented. He was a beloved son of The Bahamas who touched countless lives, not just through his boxing prowess, but through his commitment to his community and his unyielding spirit. Today, we bid farewell to a sporting legend.”

In addition to his local, regional and international titles, Minus fought for a legitimate world title three times and is the only Bahamian to do so.

“Let us remember the man behind the gloves; the man whose dedication, resilience and humility made him an enduring inspiration for us all,” said the deputy prime minister, who was representing Prime Minister Philip Davis. “Let us not just mourn in his passing, but, instead, let us celebrate his life. Let his story of hard work, determination and triumph over others continue to inspire and motivate generations to come. We must continue to keep his memory alive. Ray may no longer be with us, but his life’s work is forever etched in our nation’s history and forever in the hearts of every Bahamian.”

Also bringing remarks on Friday, paying tribute to Minus, was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, and giving a special tribute was his younger brother Raynaldo Minus, himself a former Bahamian super heavyweight champion. An emotional Raynaldo Minus said laying his older brother to rest was one of the hardest things he has ever had to do.

“This is a tough one for me,” he said. “Ray and I had a close bond, in and out of the ring. Ray was fighting a losing battle from the beginning because there is no cure for ALS, but throughout it all, he remained humble and every time you saw him, he had a cheerful smile on his face. Ray was just a champion in and out of the ring and we’re thankful for his time here on Earth. He will really be missed.”

Raynaldo Minus said the family is truly appreciative of the state-recognized funeral with which the government of The Bahamas honored his older brother.

“They stepped up and took care of Ray’s farewell and we’re appreciative of that,” Raynaldo said. “Hats off to the government for

honoring Ray in this way and sending him out in style. It was a good gesture and we as the family of Ray appreciate that.”

Following his competitive career, in his later years, “Ray” Minus served as a boxing consultant in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and as an instructor at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex National Boxing Center. He was inducted into The Bahamas’ National Sports Hall of Fame in November of last year.

He had a professional boxing career that spanned 19 years, starting in 1982 with a knockout (KO) win over Mexican Angel Torres in Nassau, The Bahamas, and ending in 2001 with a technical knockout (TKO) loss to American Leavander Johnson for a vacant WBC Continental of Americas lightweight title in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He ended his professional career with a win/loss/draw/no contest record of 37-9-1-1 with 27 knockouts (KOs) in 48 pro fights.

Minus fought all over the world, winning, then successfully defending his Commonwealth title five times, and winning, then successfully defending his WBC Continental of Americas title. In his three world title bouts, he lost his WBC World Bantamweight fight to Colombian Miguel “Happy” Lora, he dropped his World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) World Bantamweight title fight to Venezuelan Israel Contreras and lost in his International Boxing Federation’s (IBF) World Bantamweight title opportunity to American Orlando Cañizales.

Minus fought as a bantamweight (118 pounds), super bantamweight (122 pounds), featherweight (126 pounds), super featherweight (130 pounds), lightweight (135 pounds) and light welterweight (140 pounds), during his 19-year professional career.

Outside of the ring, Minus helped in bringing hundreds of young men and women off the streets. Under Champion Amateur Boxing Club (CABC), a club he started and led, Minus had a coaching and training career that spanned more than 20 years.

Hundreds of current and former boxers, members of the boxing and sporting community, and Bahamians in general, came out in support of Minus on Friday, paying their final respects.