Public viewing for the late Raymond Kishur Theobalds Jr., aged 38 years, of Dignity Gardens and formerly of Kingstown, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, will be held at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 from 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Cremation will follow.

He is survived by his Father: Raymond Theobalds; Sisters: Geeta and Maala Theobalds, Keisha James Sentino; and other relatives and friends including Derreck DJ and Janice Johnson and family, Michelle and Elnicka Forbes, Capt. Rudy Gardiner, Capt. Theodore Thompson, Capt. Nathaniel and Mrs. Gibbs and the staff of Southern Air, Capt. Quintin Pinder, Peter and Payton Rahming, Kevin Collie, Walter Ramsey, Tony Farrington, Mark and Shari Miller, Leonardo Da Vinci, Drexel Woods, the McPhee family, the management and staff of Bahamas Telecommunications Company, Kenneth DeLecia and the staff of Kadtron Trading.

May He Rest In Peace