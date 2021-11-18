Obituaries

Raymond Kishur Theobalds Jr.,

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 11 mins ago
20 1 minute read

Public viewing for the late Raymond Kishur Theobalds Jr., aged 38 years, of Dignity Gardens and formerly of Kingstown, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, will be held at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 from 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Cremation will follow.

He is survived by his Father: Raymond Theobalds; Sisters: Geeta and Maala Theobalds, Keisha James Sentino; and other relatives and friends including Derreck DJ and Janice Johnson and family, Michelle and Elnicka Forbes, Capt. Rudy Gardiner, Capt. Theodore Thompson, Capt. Nathaniel and Mrs. Gibbs and the staff of Southern Air, Capt. Quintin Pinder, Peter and Payton Rahming, Kevin Collie, Walter Ramsey, Tony Farrington, Mark and Shari Miller, Leonardo Da Vinci, Drexel Woods, the McPhee family, the management and staff of Bahamas Telecommunications Company, Kenneth DeLecia and the staff of Kadtron Trading.

May He Rest In Peace

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 11 mins ago
20 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Cornella Miller

Cornella Miller

12 mins ago
Photo of Earlin Wenzel Major

Earlin Wenzel Major

13 mins ago
Photo of Earlin Wenzel Major

Earlin Wenzel Major

14 mins ago
Photo of Anthony Van Johnson

Anthony Van Johnson

14 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker