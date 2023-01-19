RBDF marine shot dead

A Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) marine was shot when he arrived at his Armbrister Street, Fox Hill, home shortly before 2 a.m Wednesday and died not too long after in hospital, police said.

Marine Seaman Alvarez McCoy, 30, had just arrived home from a lodge meeting, according to his grieving mother, Donna McCoy, who heard when his car pulled up.

“I was home in my bed,” McCoy told The Nassau Guardian.

“When he [came], I got up and unlocked the locks, so he could come in, then I went back and I laid down. And then, all I heard [was] when these gunshots gone off and I heard when he screamed and I jumped up and he run out the side door.”

McCoy said she then heard her son collapse in the back of their home near a tree.

Police provided a different account of where the victim was discovered.

According to police, neighbors heard gunshots and found McCoy sitting in a purple Nissan Cube suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital via private vehicle where he died after 4 a.m.

“Even before he was able to exit, he was approached by a lone gunman who we believe may have been lurking and waiting for him,” Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told reporters when asked about the incident.

However, McCoy’s mother said her son ran from his vehicle.

“By the time I get out there, [a neighbor] was already in the back trying to shake him up,” McCoy recalled.

“When they took him to the hospital and everything, he was breathing. They told me [that] he was talking and everything when he got in the hospital.”

When The Nassau Guardian arrived at the scene on Armbrister Street hours after the incident, neighbors were gathered outside the home.

“A good boy, community oriented,” one neighbor remarked.

The Nissan Cube with bullet holes in the driver’s side window was still in the driveway.

The 62-year-old mother said her son, who was an RBDF marine for five years, enjoyed his work.

McCoy graduated from Charles W. Saunders High School before enlisting in the RBDF on January 8, 2018.

He was drafted to the force’s band upon completion of his training and served in the Transport Workshop as a mechanical engineer in the Harbour Patrol Unit.

In an online post, the RBDF said McCoy was dependable and showed great interest in extending his knowledge in his craft and was commended for this by his divisional senior rate.

RBDF Commander, Commodore Dr. Raymond King extended condolences on behalf of the force to McCoy’s family and friends.

The marine’s mother told The Guardian he was “quiet” and peaceful.

“He never troubled nobody,” she said. “He always go to work, come home, take care of his children.”

McCoy leaves behind a five-year-old, a four-year-old, and an 11-month-old.

His mother smiled as she described him as “successful” and “excellent”.

“He took care of his children,” she said. “I could vouch for that because they [are] here most of the time.”

McCoy, a religious woman, said she feels her son’s loss on a deep level.

“I [am] feeling what God feel when He gave His son on the cross of Calvary for us to die for our sins,” she said. “We saw him go through all that pain and agony for us. God gave His only son; that’s my only son.”

His mother said her worst fear came true.

“Yeah, I always think something like this could happen,” she said.

“It could happen to anybody. Nobody is exempt from death, you know, nobody. I didn’t expect it to happen to him like that, but I say well, death moving in any kind of way; it could happen to him. I’m not any different from any other mother.”

Fernander described McCoy’s death as “sad” and extended condolences to his family.

“Our officers are probing that area door to door to see if we are able to find any footage that can assist with the investigation,” he said.

The officer’s killing was the ninth homicide recorded in The Bahamas for 2023.