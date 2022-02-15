RBDF seeing new human smuggling trends

Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr. Raymond King said yesterday that officials have identified a trend of South American nationals entering The Bahamas legitimately and traveling to Grand Bahama or Bimini to be smuggled into Florida.

There have been multiple reports in recent weeks of alleged human smuggling incidents on Bimini.

King said the majority of the foreign nationals still have valid time to be in The Bahamas.

“Bonafide tourists from south and central American countries, namely Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Panama, Peru, Guatemala, and Honduras are entering The Bahamas via commercial air from Panama as legitimate tourists,” King said.

“Once in New Providence, they board human smuggling boats that transport them to Grand Bahama and the Biminis.

“In the northern Bahamas, they enter stash houses until they board another human smuggling vessel that smuggles them into Florida.”

King said the vessels are typically small cabin cruisers and Contender-type boats that typically depart on random nights between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“The boat captains for these human smuggling vessels are young, unskilled mariners who do not adhere to proper safety of lives at sea, placing [people on board] in harm’s way,” King said.

He said that some Bahamian men were apprehended in human smuggling incidents and were charged before the courts, where they paid “minimal fines”.

There have been several reports of human smuggling incidents in The Bahamas in recent months.

Last month, Bimini came under the international spotlight after a boat carrying over 30 undocumented migrants capsized off Florida. The lone survivor, a man from Colombia, told US officials that the vessel had departed from Bimini.

While there were no specific numbers on human smuggling incidents, statistics provided by Immigration Director Keturah Ferguson indicate that between January and October of last year, 2,183 people were repatriated from The Bahamas to their home countries.

The figures included Brazilians, Colombians, Cubans, Dominicans, Ecuadorians, Jamaicans, Nigerians, Sri Lankans, Surinamese, Venezuelans and others.

But the large majority of individuals were of Haitian descent.

While The Bahamas has struggled with the issue of illegal migration from Haiti for decades, King said Hurricane Dorian, which devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama, resulted in an increase in the incidences of Haitians attempting to enter Florida from The Bahamas.

“Internally displaced persons from the shantytowns in Abaco were traveling to Grand Bahama and Bimini and boarding human smuggling vessels to be smuggled into Florida,” he said.

“We have seen an increased number of Haitian nationals being caught attempting to enter Florida via these human smuggling maritime corridors in the northern Bahamas.”

King said that since September 2021, there has been more migration of Haitians in the southern region of Haiti, which was impacted by a devastating earthquake last year.

King said traditional Haitian sloops are still the primary vessels being used, and the main points of departure are Port-de-Paix and La Tortue.

The main destinations, he noted, are New Providence, Exuma and South Eleuthera in The Bahamas, as well as Florida in the US.

“These are facilitated by organized trafficking groups in Haiti that target The Bahamas and Florida,” he said.

King said Cuban migration through The Bahamas has also been increasing steadily, with at least one reported detection each week.

“Cuba is reporting significant inflation, coupled with US sanctions and [the] COVID pandemic, as push factors contributing to the steady resurgence of Cuban migration,” King said.

“The observable trend [is] Cuban migrants in small groups are using small improvised sailing vessels sometimes outfitted with small outboard engines departing from mainly Ciego de Ávila and Villa Clara provinces in Cuba [and] are departing at random days at night to illegally enter Florida via the Cay Sal Bank area.”