RBPF commissioner says he plans to retire this year

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday that he will likely retire this year.

“I met with the team this morning and I can say to you, yeah, I do intend to make my exit from the police force at some point,” Rolle said.

“I have 40 years, so I’m looking down the 40-year mark and I’ll make a decision on that in due course.”

When asked if he will retire this year or next year, the commissioner replied, “This year.”

He noted that members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force usually serve for 40 years.

Rolle said he is nearing the 40-year mark.



Assistant Commissioner of Police Craig Stubbs (left) assists Perry Albries with his tie. PHOTOS: Torrell Glinton

“I’m looking forward with that,” he said.

“I meet with the prime minister on Thursday and I guess I’ll have a conversation with him and let him know. I’ve discussed it already with my family — at least with my wife.”

In December, Prime Minister Philip Davis was asked if his government would appoint a new police commissioner in 2022.



Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters (right) sings to Gloria Strachan yesterday.

While gesturing at Rolle, who was seated not too far from him, Davis replied, “The commissioner is here. I think you will see the same face in the new year. You will see the same face. No, not in the new year unless he has other plans.”

The commissioner added, “I don’t have no plans to go nowhere no time soon. Hopefully, that will put that to rest. I’m 56, OK? The Police Act says you can work until you’re 60. The Pension Act says 65. So, those people who are busy body, tell them to leave me alone.”

Rolle joined the force in 1983.

He served as head of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), the commandant of the Police Training Academy and as head of the Anti-Corruption Branch.

During his time at CDU, Rolle “was instrumental in leading the successful conclusion of many serious criminal investigations and placing in excess of 2,400 cases before the Supreme Court”.

He studied public administration at The College of The Bahamas in 1998; Public Administration at The University of The West Indies in 2000; professional management at the Nova Southeastern University and criminology at the University of Leicester in 2006.

Rolle is also a licensed minister and pastor.