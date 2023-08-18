RCI announces beach club workshops for entrepreneurs

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) is set to begin a workshop series meant to introduce Bahamian companies and entrepreneurs to the Royal Beach Club concept, planned for for the western end of Paradise Island, Director of Destination Development for Royal Caribbean Group Crystal Campbell said yesterday.

Campbell, who made the remarks during an appearance on radio talk show Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, said the upcoming workshop, slated for August 29, will focus on food and beverage. She explained that there will be a number of workshops that will focus on myriad aspects of the proposed project.

“We will be doing a workshop series in the coming weeks, to facilitate open dialogue discussions and open new ideas and partnership opportunities with entrepreneurs and small businesses, said Campbell.

“We are asking those in those specific areas to please join us on August 29 and talk about the opportunities and how they can become our family, you know, at the Royal Beach Club. Anyone that is interested just has to go to royalbeachclubatparadiseisland.com to apply and to join us on that day.”

Campbell said Royal Caribbean is interested in talking to all Bahamians about the ideas they could bring to the Royal Beach Club. While the project has not been given the full go-ahead by government, the cruise line is in the final stages of approvals.

The project is headed by its Bahamian President Philip Simon, and is expected be staffed and run completely by Bahamians.

Bahamians will even have the opportunity to eventually invest in the project.

Campbell said the cruise line’s focus for the project is Bahamian empowerment.

“Everything that we’re going to be doing in The Bahamas is going to be focused and going to be with the Bahamian community,” she said.

“Our commitment is to The Bahamas, and to really support and bring in professionals at all different levels and all different specifications, to really make our product and the guest experience and the Bahamas, you know, that much more of a destination that guests not only onboard our ships, but guests from around the world flying in want to continue to come to and enjoy the cultural experiences that The Bahamas has to offer.”