RCI equity stake offering could come by final quarter of 2024

Bahamians could be able to invest in Royal Caribbean International’s Royal Beach Club by the final quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2024, the president of the Royal Beach Club and General Manager of Royal Caribbean International Bahamas Philip Simon said yesterday.

Simon, who made the comment during an appearance on radio talk show Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM, said the company is still working out the structure of the investment scheme with a potential fund administrator.

Royal Caribbean has made the commitment to allow Bahamians to have up to a 49 percent equity stake in the project planned for the western end of Paradise Island.

“We are encouraging persons, again, to educate themselves on what this opportunity represents,” said Simon.

“Certainly, we’ll be providing all the relevant information as we get closer and closer to that period of fundraising.”

He added: “The additional benefits unique to the structure is one percent of the gross from the development will go towards the tourism levy, which means that monies will be earmarked for improving attractions and other destinations and Nassau, New Providence and working in collaboration and in partnership with the Tourism Development Corporation and the government of The Bahamas.”

It is understood that the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection has approved the cruise line, in its process to get final approval for the project.

Simon said recently that the final concept for the look and feel of the Royal Beach Club is still “wide open”. He said RCI is still interested in holding planning meetings with Bahamian firms to flesh out what their ideas for the Royal Beach Club might be.

The workshop series meant to introduce Bahamian companies and entrepreneurs to the Royal Beach Club concept begins next week, Director of Destination Development for Royal Caribbean Group Crystal Campbell said recently.

Campbell said the upcoming workshop, slated for August 29, will focus on food and beverage.

She explained that there will be a number of workshops that will focus on myriad aspects of the proposed project.