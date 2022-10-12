RCI executives call new port ‘one of the finest in the world’

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) executives contend that Nassau’s cruise port will be “one of the finest in the world” compared to others the cruise line visits when the port’s redevelopment is complete, a cruise line statement revealed.

According to the statement, the executives toured the port, which is undergoing $300 million worth of redevelopment, this week.

It added that this is the second time in less than one month that the executives have visited the site, saying it is one of the finest, “comparable to any cruise port in any destination we visit”.

The port redevelopment is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023.

“But this was the first time they were able to get a bird’s-eye view from atop the new port’s three-story centerpiece – a massive, 30,000-square-foot structure of steel and glass that will serve as a welcome center, house immigration, customs, security and administrative offices.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nassau Cruise Port Limited Mike Maura Jr. led the tours of the port and praised RCI for its partnership in the port through the COVID-19 pandemic.

RCI used the port as a home port for a few weeks before US ports reopened.

“Royal Caribbean has been an outstanding partner throughout this process as we have undertaken the development of this port, and doing it right through COVID, the lockdown, then the reopening of the destination where we needed to accommodate ships even as construction was continuing,” Maura said.

RCI CEO Michael Bayley said in the statement that some of the chief features of the port is the all-Bahamian craft marketplace, the extensive finger piers and the covered walkways that will accommodate electric vehicles for disabled guests.

“It’s fantastic to see first-hand the progress the port has made under Michael Maura’s leadership,” said Bayley.

“Our guests love cruising to The Bahamas and experiencing the islands’ inviting atmosphere and culture, and now with the new Nassau Cruise Port, their experience will be even greater.”