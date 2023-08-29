RCI hopes environmental management plan released by next week, or sooner

Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) Chief Product Innovation Officer Jay Schneider said yesterday he hopes the company’s environmental management plan (EMP) for the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island will be disseminated to the public by next week, after which there will be 14 days for public consultation.

Schneider, who spoke to members of the press on CocoCay, said the EMP is currently being reviewed by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP).

The EMP is one of the final steps before the Royal Beach Club gets the full go-ahead.

“Our EMP draft is sitting with them for review. Once it’s done, we’ll post it online… we’ll send out a notice about it,” said Schneider.

“And that’s a 14 business day cycle for people to provide commentary to DEPP.

“There’s not a planned public consultative meeting, but that doesn’t mean people can’t provide feedback.”

Schneider said the process to get the EMP prepared took a little longer than expected, because RCI received more questions from the public consultation process for the environmental impact assessment than it anticipated.

Schneider said following the public consultation process, RCI went above what is required in answering the questions posed about the beach club, so as to fully satisfy the people who asked.

He said the level of detail in some answers were not a requirement put on the company by government.

He added that the questions answered came from everyday citizens and also Atlantis executives. Atlantis had earlier taken a stance against the project, expressing concerns it could cause environmental damage that might threaten its business.

Atlantis’ environmental consultant Eric Carey, who was given a tour of RCI’s private island development CocoCay, said RCI has answered all of the questions surrounding environmental concerns and he has not found a reason the project should not move forward.

Following a tour of the cay’s waste treatment facilities yesterday, he said he is further convinced that the cruise line will use the best technology available to ensure the proper treatment of waste on Paradise Island.