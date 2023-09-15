RCI reveals final plans for Hideaway Beach

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) revealed yesterday in a press statement the final plans for its new Hideaway Beach on Perfect Day at CocoCay, which is expected to debut in January 2024.

The new adult-only side of CocoCay will include private beaches and pools, dedicated bars and dining options, and 20 cabanas.

“The beachfront paradise, set to open in January 2024 with the debut of the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, is an all-day experience complete with a private beach and pools, new dedicated spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more,” the company said.

“Tucked away on Royal Caribbean International’s award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, the new Hideaway Beach will dial up the perfect when it opens in January 2024 as the private island’s first adults-only escape.

“Vacationers can enjoy the beachfront paradise all day at a private beach, two pools, dedicated spots for drinks and bites, 20 exclusive cabanas, a live DJ, a VIP experience and more.”

According to the statement, the club is already available for booking on RCI’s website.

RCI President and CEO Michael Bayley said in the statement that the new club is designed for adults who want a day just to themselves.

“There are experiences for everyone on a Royal Caribbean vacation, and that’s at the heart of our private island and its popularity,” said Bayley.

“Whether it’s thrill or chill, family time or time to celebrate, families and friends can create their ‘perfect’ vacation day without compromise, and Hideaway Beach adds to what continues to be an unmatched combination of ways to do just that.”

RCI said Hideaway Beach will come at an added cost to its passengers.

The company said in 2024 travelers will be able to choose from 22 of its ships that will be sailing from more than nine US cities to get to CocoCay.