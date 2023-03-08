RCI wins approval for $100m PI project

Though Philip Davis in opposition had expressed strong views against granting any Crown land lease to Royal Caribbean International (RCI) and had instead advocated leasing the land to Bahamian companies for development, his government yesterday announced it has granted approval to RCI for its $100 million beach club project on Paradise Island, which includes four acres of Crown land.

In making the announcement, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the government intends to convert the Crown land contribution into an equity stake in the project and that equity stake will be conveyed to the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF).

Cooper added that Bahamians will also be invited to invest in the project and hold equity up to 49 percent, with the remainder being held by RCI.

“This first of a kind project for RCI will cover 17 acres – of which 13 acres represent privately held land and some four acres of Crown land that was included in the lease to RCI by the former administration,” Cooper said.

The announcement regarding the RCI approval came just over two weeks after Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder found that Bahamian entrepreneur Toby Smith, who had been fighting for land on which to develop his $2 million Paradise Island Lighthouse and Beach Club, did not have a claim to Crown land in that vicinity because his Crown land lease with the government for five acres was never executed.

In a February 2020 letter to then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who was the minister responsible for lands, Smith said he understood from RCI’s legal counsel that they had applied for the whole area of Crown land situated on the western portion of Paradise Island, which encompassed the land that he applied for, and that which was contained in the Crown land lease agreement to him.

But Minnis never signed the agreement.

Smith had gained some support in the court of public opinion, including from Davis and the Progressive Liberal Party while they were in opposition, as the dispute appeared to pit a small Bahamian businessman against a large foreign company.

Cooper said in his statement yesterday, however, “It is important to note that the land currently proposed under the project has not been subject to any dispute or litigation.”

He said the project when completed will offer guests beach and water sport activities, as well as Bahamian entertainment and retail experiences.

“The government is satisfied that it has addressed previous objections to the project by ensuring much greater Bahamian participation at all phases of the construction and in the ongoing operations,” Cooper said.

He added that RCI will not have equity ownership in any ferry business from Prince George Wharf to the site.

Several key activities at the site, including water sports, entertainment, tours, food and beverage, retail, security, environmental monitoring and landscaping will be reserved principally for Bahamian entrepreneurs and businesses, Cooper announced.

He also advised that the government will impose a Tourism Development Fund levy of one percent of the annual gross revenue of the Royal Beach Club.

“This project will create hundreds of jobs, both during the construction and operational phases, further contributing meaningfully to the tourism rebound and economic growth that has been set in motion by the focused policy initiatives of this administration,” Cooper said.

“We take great pride in the fact that in this and similar upcoming projects we have significantly expanded opportunities for Bahamians to participate during the development stage and throughout the life of the project.”

In opposition, Davis had been concerned that the former version of the RCI proposal would have resulted in the company extracting profits with little benefits to Bahamians.

Cooper said yesterday, however, “RCI has been an outstanding partner with The Bahamas and its commitment to deepening its relationship with The Bahamas was also a key consideration in granting approval.”

He said at full capacity the beach club will accommodate less than five percent of the cruise passenger arrivals each day.

“We anticipate this development will attract more tourists off the ships and will, therefore, have minimal adverse impact on existing businesses,” he added.

Cooper said final approval of the project is subject to submission and approval of a standard environmental impact assessment (EIA) and an environmental management plan.