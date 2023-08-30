RCI workshops for beach club begin, RFPs in 2024

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) yesterday began its series of workshops geared at introducing the Royal Beach Club project to Bahamian business people, and finding out what authentically Bahamian products they have to offer, in preparation for the release of the request for proposals (RFPs) for services next year, RCI’s Director of Product Development Abundance Boekestein said yesterday.

She said the workshops are about engaging business people, learning who they are and what they could bring to the Royal Beach Club as a potential partner.

Yesterday’s workshop focused on food and beverage, retail and artisans.

“It was all about getting to know each other. It’s just as important that they learn who we are as a brand, as a team, as we learn who they are, as a potential partner, what their goals are, what their aspirations are, and just having an understanding of how we can marry up what the Royal Caribbean brand is and what our consumers are looking for, with bringing forth the authenticity of The Bahamas into the beach club,” said Boekestein.

“So today it was an understanding focused on the food and beverage retail, the artisan experience, understanding what kind of partnerships are out there, opening up to new ideas and hopefully driving the direction of our process as well.

“When we spoke to them today, we wanted to ensure that we’re transparent about the process that we have laid out in front of us. In 2024 we plan to officially open up our request for proposal process and our workshops. We don’t want to wait.”

She said RCI wants potential partners to be ready with their businesses and ideas when the RFP process opens.

The Royal Beach Club is slated to be built on the western end of Paradise Island. It will feature authentic Bahamian products and be serviced by Bahamians.

President of the Royal Beach Club and General Manager of Royal Caribbean International Bahamas Philip Simon said the workshop was oversubscribed by some 25 to 30 people, but they were all accommodated.

He said the cruise line will have ongoing one-on-one meetings with Bahamian entrepreneurs as the days go on.

Simon said attendees brought straw work, books, examples of souvenirs and beverages.

“I mean you had a really good mix of Bahamian flair and culture in there today,” said Simon.