Ready, set, swim!

The Bernie Butler Swims Committee is challenging Bahamians, residents, and visitors to tighten their goggles and take the plunge at the 51st annual Bernie Butler Open Swims on Saturday, August 12 along Lucayan Beach west of the Bell Channel.

Robbie Butler, committee member and son of Bernie Butler, said he and the committee are happy to see the race return and continue his father’s legacy.

“Our ultimate goal has always been to bolster swimming interests here in Grand Bahama,” Butler said.

He added that the funds raised from the event are used to support nonprofit initiatives and organizations.

“With the funds from the event, we’ve made contributions to some of the nonprofits — BASRA included,” he said.

“We’ve made contributions to the Red Cross and the YMCA to name a few more. Also, so far, we’ve been sponsoring four kids in the YMCA’s learn to swim program. Going forward, we want to better our fundraising efforts, so we can provide more sponsorships. In a country surrounded by water, swimming is something everyone needs to know.”

Butler, who has competed for 50 years, said that he is eager to see the fierce competition and talent the event brings this year.

Last year’s competition brought swimmers from across The Bahamas such as the winners of the male and female 3K swim, Mancer Roberts and Katie Goulandris from Lyford Cay International School on New Providence.

A disappointment for some, for the second year in a row the event will happen without the involvement of the Bahama Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA), which Butler explained is due to changes in the association and differences in interests.

Instead, the BASRA beach party will be replaced by an awards ceremony intended to bring the focus back to the open race and swimmers.

Committee member Andrea Thompson noted that the event is a great way for a swimmer to nurture self-confidence and self-improve.

“It’s a sport where you try to beat yourself,” she said.

“You try to better yourself. You might be in a race, and you didn’t finish first, second, or third. But you may have taken a minute off your time. Everyone can be a winner in their own right.”

The traditional 1.35-mile race and the Bert Bell Mile will begin at different starting points at Lucayan Beach and end near the Oceanview condominiums while the John Bradley 5K will consist of multiple laps.

Thompson revealed there will also be a new relay race category.

“We want to get everyone involved, especially our experienced team swimmers looking for another reason to compete,” Thompson said.

“Three people on a team can sign up, they will swim half a mile [of the traditional race], their times will be combined, and we’ll have winners in different groups.”

The relay teams will be sorted into two groups depending on whether their combined age is over or under 100 years.

After the races, there will be an awards presentation at the Grand Bahama Sailing Club with music and numerous food vendors.

Awards will be given to the top three swimmers in each race category and the fastest swimmers in various age and gender groups.

“This race is something fun for everyone,” Thompson stated.

“If you’ve fallen out of love for the sport, this is your chance to get back into it. If you’ve given up on swimming years ago, it’s time to dust off those goggles and get that body moving. You never know, you might just impress yourself.”

Swimmers can register for $45 or $35 for students at the Family Wellness Centre on East Sunrise Highway across from the Jasmine Corporate Centre or by contacting berniebutlerswims@gmail.com until Thursday, August 10.

Digital forms along with future updates can be found on the Facebook page Bernie Butler Swims.