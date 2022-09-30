Ready to ‘Party Like A Royal’

Grammy Award-winning and Billboard Chart topping artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, violinist Ezinma, and a DJ set from actor, comedian, producer, DJ and TV host Nick Cannon, along what is said will be a can’t-miss surprise celebrity performance and a neon light display will be the center of the festivities at the Atlantis’ Royal Deck to end 2022 and ring in 2023 at its Party Like A Royal annual celebration.

The Party Like A Royal celebration starts at 9 p.m. on December 31 with an opening DJ followed by Ezinma. Immediately following, Nick Cannon’s special DJ set leads into announcing the surprise guest performance on stage.

The next day, The Chainsmokers will perform kicking off the new year with a high-energy concert under the iconic silhouette of The Royal Towers. The artist and producer duo will perform hits including “Paris,” featuring Emily Warren; “Something Just Like This,” featuring Coldplay; and “Who Do You Love,” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer.

An unmatched Grucci fireworks display will ring in the New Year with a bang. Attendees will also enjoy an interactive display of up-close entertainment and activations throughout the night.

“Since Atlantis opened nearly 25 years ago, the resort has been the leader in producing world-class live concerts and creating unforgettable experiences for visitors and guests. This year’s theme of electric glow has allowed our team to pull together some of the most visual entertainment you can imagine. Guests will be amazed and never forget New Year’s at Atlantis,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis.

In 2016, the group catapulted to worldwide stardom with three multi-platinum certified hits – “Roses,” featuring Rozes, “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya, and “Closer,” featuring Halsey, which went on to become the longest-running number one single of 2016 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In April 2017, the group released their debut album via Disruptor/Columbia Records titled Memories…Do Not Open. The album was certified Platinum, debuted at number one in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 chart and produced multi-platinum certified smash hits “Paris” and “Something Just Like This” featuring Coldplay.

In December 2018, The Chainsmokers released building album Sick Boy, which includes the Platinum-certified single “This Feeling,” featuring Kelsea Ballerini and “Side Effects,” featuring longtime collaborator Emily Warren.

In December 2019, the duo released new music to comprise their latest building album, titled World War Joy, which includes two Platinum-certified singles “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer and “Call You Mine” featuring Bebe Rexha. The two Gold certified songs “Takeaway” with ILLENIUM featuring Lennon Stella and “Hope” featuring Winona Oak.

The duo was nominated for a 2019 MTV Video Music Award and multiple 2019 Teen Choice Awards. It was honored with two wins at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album for Sick Boy. They took their latest album on the road for the 2019 Fall headlining “World War Joy” North American arena tour while maintaining their extended Wynn Nightlife Residency in Las Vegas. The brand-new live show featured some next-level production elements never before done by The Chainsmokers, including a 60-foot-plus custom mega structure, levitating stages, and a 5,000 pound “Globe of Death.”

Their fourth studio album, “So Far So Good,” was released in May of 2022 and debuted at number one on the Billboard/Electronic album chart.

Cannon has entertained audiences for over 20 years. He is best known for his work as creator, host, and executive producer of the sketch comedy show MTV’s Wild’ N Out. He is also the executive producer of Fox’s hit TV series The Masked Singer.

Tickets for Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve and Chainsmokers’ performance events are available now at NewYearsAtlantis.com. Early access tickets for Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve are on sale now at $299 per person. Tickets for The Chainsmokers’ performance on January 1, 2023 start at $189. Doors for the show will open at 8 p.m.