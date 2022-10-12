Reality Check

It was clear that those around Prime Minister Philip Davis who are concerned with his image saw last week’s announcement about an increased Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) fuel charge as a possible inflection point for Davis and his administration.

They moved quickly to attempt to control the narrative surrounding that matter, appearing at some points to be even desperate in their days-long stint on the defensive.

Davis — according to polling released several weeks ago, and according to the anecdotal evidence we have gauged during the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) first year in office — is viewed favorably by many in the public, or, at the very least, there is little strong dislike of him.

While the PLP did not come to office with the support of the majority of registered voters, it seems many Bahamians view his prime ministership as a refreshing and welcome change from what we had prior.

That there appears to be a fair amount of public trust in Davis, to date, is perhaps why he opted to make the BPL announcement himself from the Office of the Prime Minister, as opposed to allowing BPL officials to make the revelation that as of October 1, we are paying a higher fuel charge, and it will continue to get higher in the months ahead.

We note that the prime minister’s declaration that “a large majority of BPL customers who consume less than 800 kilowatt hours” will see the lesser increase is in direct contradiction of a statement made by BPL CEO Shevonn Cambridge to one of our reporters that the large majority of BPL consumers in fact use more, not less, than 800 kWh.

We analyzed the BPL fuel issue in great detail last week, noting that it came seven months after Davis reversed an announcement of a fuel charge hike that had been made by BPL in a press statement in February.

We noted the reversal came despite then-BPL CEO Whitney Heastie warning that a delay in the increase in the fuel charge would make it an even more painful experience for consumers down the road.

We see that playing out now.

It is also laughable to hear government officials now warn that if the increase does not happen now, it would be worse later on.

In our piece last week, we noted that the approach the prime minister has taken on multiple matters of crucial importance has been to appeal to public desire and sentiment, as opposed to governing in a way where tough calls are made and weighty decisions are met with sound policies.

This led us to consider a significant challenge faced by every prime minister: striking a balance between politics and policy.

This is a topic taken up last week by Zhivargo Laing, the former minister of state for finance, who hosts the thought-provoking show “Z Live” on Guardian Radio on weekdays.

“When you are dealing with the pure politics, your aim is to win popular support from the public; that’s the aim because you get voted in by popularity. You get to stay in by popularity, so it must make sense in your efforts that you maintain popularity if you want to win and keep support and government,” Laing noted.

“But policy on the other hand is about resolving the issues affecting the public by promoting good governance and law and order.”

Laing noted, too, that when this approach to policy is taken, popularity can’t be at the forefront of a leader’s mind because very often that leader, that government, is creating laws and policies that extract resources from people in the way of taxes and fees, and require people to do certain things that they just do not like.

“Sometimes the things that in the end will be good for them become problematic,” he said, pointing to the New Providence Road Improvement Project under the last Ingraham administration as an example.

That project was widely seen as a key reason for public sentiment turning against the then-Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham as the opposition party at the time was successful in playing up the fact that the project had gone over budget, and many road users and business people had become so angered by the immediate disruptions the works were having that ultimately they drove Ingraham and the Free National Movement (FNM) from office.

Today, we are all enjoying the benefits of the road project.

Laing also pointed to the National Insurance Board (NIB) and the unpopularity of the idea when Lynden Pindling, prime minister at the time, was in office and his administration was introducing the social security program in the 1970s.

“And so, you come oftentimes to a crossroad between the desire for popular appeal of the public in your politics and some of the anti-popular consequences of your policy and you have to make choices,” he said.

With the honeymoon period behind them, more and more Davis and the PLP in government are facing these crossroads.

Tough calls

There is a confluence of events and issues crying out for attention. These include immigration, crime, the future of the National Insurance Fund and the blacklisting of our jurisdiction by powerful nations.

The Davis administration is facing a reality check as it cannot stall forever in more forcefully carrying out the necessary heavy lifting of governance.

Governing with a focus on political appeal has its perils.

The most recent stark example of this is the topical BPL issue when Davis, who was abroad at the time of the BPL fuel charge rise announcement in February, promised his government would “brainstorm” to avoid an increase. There was clearly no plan in place or any serious consideration given to the implications of reversing the announcement BPL had made on the increase.

That reversal was both stunning and embarrassing for the parties at hand — the government and BPL — though it was welcomed by the public. It was the popular thing to do.

Today, we must all pay the price of an even higher rise in the fuel charge.

Davis has likewise kicked the National Insurance Board can down the road, but, like the BPL issue, he will soon run out of road space, and will need to make some tough calls.

The prime minister sometimes seems overwhelmed by the weight of governance or lacking in focus on what should be priority items at home, even as he focuses on raising his international profile.

Earlier this year, after minister with responsibility for NIB, Myles LaRoda, said the NIB contribution rate will need to increase soon to sustain the fund, Davis declared there will be no increases in the near term.

In June, the prime minister admitted he had not yet read the latest NIB actuarial review, which is dated January 2022, and said the government had still made no determination on whether to follow the recommendation for a rate increase to save the fund from depleting in six years.

We wonder whether the prime minister has gotten around as yet to reading the actuarial review, and how he was able to make an informed decision on holding off on a rate increase in the absence of reading the actuary’s justifications and explanations.

To be sure, his decisions to avoid a rate increase for NIB and a rise in the BPL fuel charge earlier in the year were popular choices in which he was able to avoid public backlash from bitter pills, but it is evident that the long-term result of delay and dither could very well end up harming the public interest.

“What Davis is finding more and more, and this is what happens to you the further into governance you go, the enduring hard public policy issues stare you in the face because the low-hanging fruits that are easy and create popularity, they are easy and get done upfront,” Laing opined.

“And that’s what he is seeing now; that’s what we are seeing now. We’re seeing this crossroad where now the issues that the public didn’t popularly want to have to confront, must be confronted by them now because there is no other way.

“Here is where it gets real. Very often, hard public policy issues are better to be dealt with earlier than later because later they get worse. Example, BPL. Deal with it earlier and you have a 39 percent less cost to the public than dealing with it later.

“Deal with it later, and the public bears the cost of 39 percent higher than they would have had to pay had they done it earlier. That’s the problem when public policy and politics have come to a crossroads and you choose the politics over the public policy. Very often, that is the case where in the end you pay more.”

Laing opined that Davis, who came to office at 70, may be more concerned with legacy and retaining power, whereas younger leaders would tend to be more risky, leveraging their popular appeal upfront for the results they believe are likely to flow from their actions.

“When you get older in politics, you become more cautious and you lean more to the popular appealing things than you would lean to actually resolve hard issues that will bring you unpopularity,” he said. “And that is where he is.”

Backseat

Davis, like every other Bahamian prime minister before him, is governing with the hopes of winning another term in office.

No party has gotten a second term since the FNM under Ingraham in 1997.

Some PLPs are already declaring, prematurely so, that Davis will be the first leader to break the cycle of parties being kicked out of office after one term.

It is, of course, way too early to make any calls in this regard.

The Davis administration has a keen focus on preserving the largely positive image the prime minister enjoys and the goodwill the current administration still has stored in its political bank. These are not bad things.

As Laing observed, remaining politically popular is the goal of any political party because that political support is necessary to retain the opportunity to govern and to effect the policies you believe will be best for the country.

But when remaining popular becomes the primary objective of political leaders, sound policy decisions take a backseat, most certainly to the detriment of the people and the country.

These are issues the prime minister will have to weigh — and has no doubt weighed — as he governs.

No amount of good public relations, smear campaigns by political trolls, or drinking of the PLP Kool-Aid will wish any of that away.