Funeral service for Rebecca Theresa Rolle, 99 yrs., a resident of Derby Road, will be held at Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams Darling Highway, on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Pastor Leonard K. Rahminig, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation follows.

Rebecca was predeceased by;

Her Parents: Annie Kerr and William Rolle; Two (2) Children: Shirley and Michael Walkes; Sister: Henrietta Rolle; Nephew: Austin “Pa Tom” Scavella; Two (2) Grand-daughters: Wendy Bain and Dianne Bowe; Adopted Grandson: Anthony Thompson

She is survived by;

Her Loving Grand-daughter – Kimalin Armbrister “Kimmy”

Cousins – Cynthia Ash-Coleman & family, Agatha Jenkins & family

Great Grand-children – Charles Lockhart Sr., Erica Bain, Derek Gittens Jr. (Shady), Latoya & Laniqua Ellis, Derenique Gittens

Great-Great Grands – Lavar, De’Sean, Brandon, Rickeyah, Dashanique, Shadaya, Charles Jr., Denika, Kamara, Darshanique, Aiden, Derreon, Faith, Chardonnay, Nathan & Timyah

Adopted Grandchildren – Glen Lightbourne, Carol Pinder, Ernest (Barry) Thompson, Janet Bain

God children – Annie, Stephanie & Honorable Dr. Hubert A. Minnis

Her Devoted Caretaker- Miss Jean-Charles

Numerous friends and neighbors include;

Carnetta Rahming & family, Clarice Bain & family, Francita Nicholls, Esther Rahming, Peggy Dean & family, Nicole King & family, Clara Cox & family, Pearly Mott & family, Lillian Greene & family, Donald Ellis, Inez McKenzie, The Bowe Family, Kendal Lightbourne (Rabbit), Dr. Rivers, Dr. Smith, Nurse Colebrooke, Preacher Colebrooke, The Hart Family, Dominick Rolle & family, Monique Armbrister & family, Norma Clark & family, Joy, Bro. Clarke, Bro. Sylvester, Renee’& Donnalee, Elder Rolle, Pastor Rahming, Barbara, Honorable McKell Bonaby, The entire Bain & Grants Town community, The entire Derby Road community, The entire Hillview SDA Church (the Love of her Life) and other friends and neighbors too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday; on Saturday from 10-2:00 p.m.& on Sunday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.