DEATH NOTICE

Rebecca Theresa Rolle, 99 yrs., a resident of Derby Road, died at her residence on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

She is survived by her granddaughter: Kimalin Armbrister; adopted grand children: Ernest Thompson, Carol Pinder & Glenn Lightbourne; 6 great grandchildren: Charles, Latoya, Derek Jr., Erica, Laniqua & Derenique & a host of other relatives & friends.