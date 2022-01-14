Reckley enters signing period as No. 9 prospect

International signing for the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season gets underway this Saturday, and among the top 50 international prospects is Bahamian shortstop Ryan Reckley. Reckley is actually in the top 10 at number nine on the MLB.com international prospect list.

The signing period was pushed back from July 2, 2021.

There are hundreds of international prospects, mostly from Latin America and the Caribbean and they will look to be one step closer to their dreams of playing in the big leagues by signing with an MLB club during this period. Other than Reckley, there are other Bahamians who are expected to sign with big league clubs during this period. The international signing period ends on December 15, 2022.

Reckley is the only player from the English-speaking Caribbean territory who is on the top-50 international prospect list.

The 17-year-old’s overall scouting grade is 55 on MLB.com. His individual skills ratings are 55 for hitting, 45 for power, 60 for running, 50 for arm and 55 for fielding. Locally, he trains with Greg Burrows Jr. at the Maximum Development (MaxD) Academy. In a few years, the infielder will be looking to join the list of Bahamian players to ever play in the majors.

According to MLB.com scouting report, Reckley has a great understanding of the strike zone.

“Reckley is a plus athlete that has an excellent feel for hitting and an understanding of the strike zone. He’s a

disciplined hitter and will continue to improve in that area as he develops. Specifically, he uses a short and compact swing with above average bat speed to make hard contact,” the report read.

Like most Bahamian baseball players, as high up as Miami Marlins’ infielder Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm, speed was recognized.

“Overall, Reckley might be a better hitter from the left side than the right side of the plate, but for now, he shows more power as a right-handed hitter. What’s more, he has the speed to steal bases. On defense, he shows good footwork, quick hands, and enough arm strength to stay at shortstop,” the report continued.

Playing in front of MLB scouts at the Freedom Farm Baseball League (FFBL) All-Star Showcase in February 2020, Reckley went 3-for-3 in his official plate appearances, and on the first day, he hit a home-run in the 15-18 division. He hit another one out the park the following day.

Reckley is no stranger to the Perfect Game program that puts on quality baseball events in the United States of America (USA) for prospects to be seen by MLB organizations and college scouts. He has been playing at the Perfect Game events since 2018. His latest accolade came when he was selected to the all-tournament team in the 16-and-under division at the 2020 WWBA (World Wood Bat Association) Sophomore World Championship. He was also selected to several other all-tournament teams at Perfect Game events dating back to 2018.

A total of 25 of the players on the 2021 Top 50 International Prospects list are from the Dominican Republic. There are 15 prospects from Venezuela, four from Cuba, two from Colombia, two from Panama and one each from The Bahamas and Mexico.