Record COVID cases on Christmas Day

A record-breaking 330 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Christmas Day, according to the Ministry of Health.

This new single-day record brought the total number of cases recorded in the last two days to 421.

Of the new cases, there were 320 on New Providence, three on Grand Bahama, and one each on Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma and Andros. The locations were pending for an additional three cases.

The ministry said 74 cases have a history of travel.

As of yesterday, 19 COVID-19 patients were in hospital.

Health officials have warned that the more transmissible Omicron variant is likely already in The Bahamas.

Last week, Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme, urged the public to be responsible.

“We need to use caution and we need to adjust our behavior, especially with the holidays coming,” she said.

“Vaccinations are important and so are boosters in the face of Omicron. Do not have large gatherings right now. That is a very bad idea. Based on what we’re seeing, that strain is very contagious, three to five times more contagious than Delta, which was three times more contagious than the original COVID strain.”

According to yesterday’s dashboard, there were 1,294 active cases in The Bahamas.

To date, 713 people have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, while another 150 people died with COVID but not because of it.

Thirty-eight deaths remain under investigation.