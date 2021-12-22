Record Dec. tourist numbers unaffected by Omicron threat, says tourism minister

MInister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday that the COVID-19 variant Omicron has not changed The Bahamas’ upward swing in tourism, explaining that the country is seeing “skyrocketing” numbers for December that continue to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Cooper, who spoke to the media outside of Cabinet, also hailed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) lowering of The Bahamas’ travel risk rating for The Bahamas from three to two, signaling that the health advisory body considers this country to have only a “moderate” level of COVID-19 cases.

He said, though, that the country cannot be “lulled to sleep” by improving visitor numbers and a “moderate” CDC status, but must continue to follow the COVID-19 health protocols in order for the country to remain in a good recovery position.

“Our numbers are skyrocketing. We have not seen any indication that the new variant or anything else is going to stop it,” said Cooper.

“At the moment our December numbers far exceed pre-COVID levels. We’ve been seeing, really, an exceeding of pre-COVID levels from October.

“Some people call this the great return, I say there is significant pent up demand. I’m saying The Bahamas is a highly desirable destination and now to see the CDC is saying that relative to the rest of the world we are a safe place to travel to… so far, so good.”

Cooper said the government is “comfortable” with the rules it has in place for visitors coming into the country. He added that the CDC’s rating bodes well for the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market for hotels like Baha Mar and Atlantis, which both depend on that high-value sector for business.

Cooper noted that large parts of the MICE market were restricted by the country’s earlier, high CDC ratings, but now the tourism industry is expecting to see that market return in a big way.