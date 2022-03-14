Redeployed family island administrators threaten legal action

Five family island administrators redeployed after the Davis administration took office are threatening legal action, alleging that they were reassigned without due process.

Kahlil Parker, QC, represents the administrators – Arimentha Newman, Elizabeth Collie, Ernestine Fernander, Lauretta Marshall and Carletta Turnquest.

“Each of the captioned administrators received letters signed on your behalf on or about the 29th day of November 2021, advising of their respective unsolicited, unexplained and unlawful purported redeployment from the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs to various other government ministries with immediate effect,” Parker said in a letter addressed to Donella Bodie, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, on January 26, 2022.

“Your said letter was issued without any due process or proper notice whatsoever and in breach of the Public Service Commission Regulations, General Orders, and the principles of natural justice.”

Parker asked that the women’s redeployment be rescinded.

He said necessary steps should be taken to facilitate the return of the “duly appointed” administrators to their posts.

“Should we not hear from you substantively within seven days, we shall proceed to secure the BPSU (Bahamas Public Service Union) members’ interests without further notice,” Parker stated.

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said yesterday he had not seen the letter.

In December, while noting that the move was not unusual, the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs said the Department of Local Government was restructured.

It defended the exercise and said it “should not be deduced as an attack on any public servant”.

The ministry said the public service occasionally reorganizes its ministries and departments “in an effort to ensure that officers are strategically positioned to gain the maximum benefit from their skills, talent and services”.

“All family island administrators that were redeployed to other government agencies … received official letters and, should they have any concerns, they may follow the procedures established within the public service,” it said.