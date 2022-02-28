Reforming our taxes – Part 3

“The power of taxing people and their property is essential to the very existence of government.” — James Madison

For the past two weeks, we have invited our readers to consider whether we should now critically review and reform our tax regime in The Bahamas. We observed that the GFS deficit has increased to new heights. The historically anemic level of tax collection has resulted in skyrocketing national debt, which we all realize is unsustainable in the long term.

There has been and will continue to be increasing demand for public sector financing, but our prospects for tax increases are limited. Furthermore, if the government joins the World Trade Organization (WTO), we will most likely have to dramatically reduce our customs duties, which, along with excise taxes, account for nearly 60 percent of our total tax revenue. The taxes lost to customs duties will have to be replaced with new taxes or increases in existing taxes.

Accordingly, this week, in our final installment of this series on taxes, we would like to consider this – What can we do to improve our tax collection to ensure that we sustain our public finances in the long term?

Collecting taxes

No one enjoys paying taxes. Because The Bahamas has not imposed an income tax, personal or corporate and, in the absence of inheritance, estate, dividend withholding, or capital gains taxes, it is fair to say that Bahamians have developed an avowed aversion to paying taxes. Successive governments have done little to connect the payment of taxes to responsible citizenship.

Although it was accompanied by vigorous controversy at the time, when the National Insurance Act was signed into law on December 12, 1972, this culture of tax aversion began to gradually shift. Several years later, came the introduction of business license fees on business turnover, payable to the public purse, which further accustomed Bahamians to taxation as a part of life.

The introduction of value-added taxes in 2015 also sensitized Bahamians that public finances are essential to providing government services, even if some of these expenditures are frequently viewed as inefficient, extravagant, or wasteful.

Successive governments have become acutely aware that greater emphasis must be placed on collecting taxes and have experimented with several attempts to improve their tax collection efforts. One of the most prominent – and, potentially, very lucrative – areas where a concentrated effort could be made is the realm of real property taxes.

The prime minister recently announced a commitment to achieve a revenue-to-GDP target ratio of 25 percent by the end of his government’s first five-year term in office and has re-established the Revenue Enhancement Unit (REU) to increase tax revenue collection by $200 million in 24 months.

The Davis administration has sent a clear message that its focus is not on raising taxes but ensuring that everyone pays their fair share. Prime Minister Philip Davis said: “No longer will we allow a few honest Bahamians to responsibly pay their taxes while others refuse to do the same.

“Everyone in The Bahamas should know that if you avoid paying your taxes, you fail to uphold your responsibility to your fellow citizens, and we can no longer tolerate this. That is why we have re-established the Revenue Enhancement Unit (REU) – to focus on eliminating tax evasion and fraud in The Bahamas. The REU has been fully resourced and has begun addressing non-compliant taxpayers, including concentrating on nearly 50 percent of real property taxes that are not consistently paid.”

Real property tax

Real property tax is one of the areas that has the most significant amount of tax non-compliance. The annual property tax bill is approximately $250 million. It is estimated that the accumulated unpaid real property tax total has approached $1 billion.

The Department of Inland Revenue in the Ministry of Finance recently completed an assessment of real property taxes in New Providence, which has revealed several enlightening observations.

The assessment concluded that the 2022 real property tax liability will total $252 million for 126,000 properties assessed.

Of the total properties assessed, 47.8 thousand property owners will pay no taxes because of their owner-occupied tax exemption. Another 17.8 thousand owners will also pay nothing because the property owners are unknown, or the Department of Inland Revenue has no contact information for such owners. The value of property tax that will be uncollectible from both categories of owners is $36 million.

Therefore, of the $252 million of assessments, the total billable and collectible amount is reduced to $216 million ($252 million minus $36 million).

But, it gets worse. Many people are classified as “never payers”. Those are people who have never paid real property taxes in the last three years. That property tax amounts to approximately $107 million for the 34.3 thousand people who fall in this category.

Then, there are the “sometimes payers” who have paid some of their real property taxes in the last three years. The property tax for the 10.7 thousand people who fall in this category amounts to approximately $61 million.

Finally, there are “always payers” – people who paid all their tax liability in the last three years. There are 15.2 thousand people who fall into this category, and the tax amounts to $48 million.

The Department of Inland Revenue assessment accentuates the government’s challenges concerning collecting real property taxes. In a nutshell, there are only 15.2 thousand of the 125.9 thousand people assessed who always pay their real property taxes. This represents just $48 million of $252 million in assessments. This is astounding.

The government has therefore determined that this must change.

Earlier this year, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said, “A critical part of ensuring that everyone pays their fair share is ensuring that real property tax assessments reflect the property’s actual value. Yet, despite how critical this is to a fair and equitable tax system, a complete reassessment of all properties on New Providence had never been done. For years, this meant people who built new homes, but did not register them, paid no taxes. In many cases, people in high-value properties were paying far less than their fair share of taxes while others were compliant.

“This unfairness is now over. When taxpayers on New Providence receive their 2022 real property tax bill, it will reflect an accurate assessment of their property value – the result of a multi-year reassessment. This effort was led by the Department of Inland Revenue, which made a significant investment to ensure accuracy. Reassessments were conducted by experts and based on thousands of field inspections and data analysis, and leveraged the latest technology and global best practices.

“By fixing the unfairness that has long been in the real property tax system, we have potentially unlocked nearly $450 million in additional revenue over five years from real property taxpayers whose properties were either not registered or undervalued – and we have done all of this while not increasing real property taxes for nearly 70 percent of owner-occupied properties.

“In fact, the government is taking the unprecedented step of giving all owner-occupied properties a rebate on their 2022 real property tax bill. While property tax bills will now reflect a fair and accurate assessment of property value, we recognize that because reassessments have never been done before, taxpayers, whose properties were either not registered or were undervalued, would have experienced this correction all at once. This rebate will help mitigate the effects of this correction and provide relief to taxpayers.

“As the government pursues opportunities for improved revenue mobilization, residential and commercial property owners in New Providence may be seeing changes to their real property tax bills due to the recently completed valuation exercise for properties on the island.

“The objective of the valuation exercise was to ensure that the taxes paid reflect the current market value of properties. The end result of this exercise was a broadening of the tax base and an increase in revenues with 10,000 previously unregistered properties now accurately assessed and registered. Through this broadening of the base, the government believes that it is moving towards a fairer and more equitable tax system in an area that has been marked by substantial inequality.”

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said the goal of this exercise is “to ensure that owners of new and higher value properties are paying their share of the tax burden,” noting that “most Bahamians will not see an increase and many property owners will see a decrease in their taxes”.

“The government has introduced a $312.50 rebate for every owner-occupied property that effectively raises the threshold for payment by $50,000 from $250,000. This means anyone who owns a property valued at $300,000 or below will not pay real property taxes. Through the introduction of this rebate, 87 percent of residential property owners will pay $1,000 or less in real property taxes. The revenue gained is through a broadening of the tax base by identifying previously unregistered properties and by ensuring everyone is paying the correct amount.

“The government previously introduced a 50 percent waiver for pensioners, a 10 percent early payment waiver and, through this exercise, the government has now ensured that no back taxes will be owed on newly enumerated properties.

“In total, nearly 70 percent of all Bahamians are projected to see no change or will pay less as a result of these changes. The other 30 percent may see increases related to the alignment of their recorded property value with the current market value, as assessed by the government, ensuring that owners of higher value properties are not underpaying.

“These changes are necessary as a part of the government’s plan to stabilize its fiscal situation as it works towards increasing revenues to 25 percent of GDP, lowering the national debt, and investing in critical initiatives. The government is projected to potentially gain an additional $450 million in real property tax revenues over the next four years as a result of the new valuation exercise.”

These changes were reflected in tax bills sent out to property owners during January this year. Further legislative changes and enforcement measures are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Conclusion

For too long, Bahamians have enjoyed a real property tax holiday. Properties have been undervalued, and taxes have gone unpaid. The time has come to rectify this. The steps taken by the government to dramatically improve its real property tax collections are impressive and reasonable.

Despite the vociferous noise that we have heard in the marketplace, it is time for property owners to share their real tax burden fairly. One thing is certain, if taxpayers do not responsibly share in this tax, other measures will be required to ensure that public finances are generated to defray the enormous cost of running the country. In the final analysis, we will either have to pay now or pay later. But pay we must and pay we will.

• Philip C. Galanis is the managing partner of HLB Galanis and Co., Chartered Accountants, Forensic & Litigation Support Services. He served 15 years in Parliament. Please send your comments to pgalanis@gmail.com