Regency Theatre set to open with flare

The Regency Theatre is preparing to reopen its red doors to the general public for the first time in three years.

After shuttering the establishment, due to major infrastructure damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, the venue is set to officially reopen in late November with a weekend of events starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 24.

The premiere welcome back production, “The Show Goes On”, takes the stage later that evening and a different show the next evening, “For Colored Girls”.

The restored Regency Theatre was used earlier this month for the President’s Cocktail Party held on October 6, under the theme, “An Evening at Versailles”.

President of Freeport Player’s Guild Preston Knowles said the event was a success, and being back at the Regency Theatre was overwhelming.

“There are no words to describe how awesome it feels to be back,” Knowles said.

“It has been a taxing, tiring time filled with sacrifices. However, it feels so good to finally be nearing the end of our goal because we still aren’t 100 percent recovered.”

The Regency Theatre’s comeback is a testament to resilience and perseverance.

Knowles said, “There was approximately six feet of water in the building. Of course, this caused major damage to the interior of the theater. The stage was completely destroyed and needed to be rebuilt. We also had to replace the entire sound system and tech system, props, musical instruments, and light fixtures.”

Other items that required refurbishing, rebuilding, or replacement included the bar equipment, furniture, and interior and exterior doors.

With repairs estimated at $400,000, Knowles is grateful for the monetary donations received so far.

“We have been blessed to receive a $60,000 donation from Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), which enabled us to repaint the entire building and driveway, purchase new doors, including a new warehouse garage door, and appliances and fixtures for the kitchen and restrooms,” he said.

“We were also able to reconstruct a new stage. There has also been a $50,000 donation from FTX, and the family of former member Kenton Pinder donated approximately $9,000, which we are truly grateful for.”

He said the restoration process has been a collective effort by members of the guild, organizations and the community at large.

“Although we have received monetary donations, others donated in the form of labor with cleaning, clearing debris, and setting up, which was also necessary and very much appreciated,” Knowles said.

Rupert Hayward, GBPA executive director, said, “It was important for us to contribute to the restoration of Regency Theatre because it has been central to our entertainment community since its inception. Its repair signifies the regeneration of the orange economy in Freeport.”

Hayward, whose grandfather was a founding member of Freeport Players Guild, added, “Regency Theatre has been close to the Hayward family’s hearts for generations and it gives me great personal pride to see it emerge from the ashes.”

Freeport Players Guild was formed in 1961. However, the Regency Theatre wasn’t built until 1971. Since then, it has evolved into the performing arts hub of the northern Bahamas and is lauded as the only purpose-built performing arts theater in the entire country.

Knowles said this speaks to the theater’s significance and need to reopen.

“The Regency Theatre is crucial to the Grand Bahama entertainment industry because of the lack of options available for persons who enjoy live entertainment, theatrical productions such as plays, and other aspects of the performing arts,” he said.

“The venue is also multipurpose and a community building, having been used for concerts, visual presentations, conferences and other special events.

“It’s exciting to finally be at a point where we are ready to begin receiving audiences once again to put on quality productions for their enjoyment. The support and encouragement from the community has made the journey worth it.”

Knowles encouraged anyone who is interested in any aspect of the performing arts, whether it be production, singing, dancing, acting, etc., to become a member of Freeport Players Guild.

There are different types of memberships for adults that begin at $30 per year.

There are still many items that Regency Theatre is in need of and Knowles encouraged anyone who wishes to make a donation to contact the organization via email at freeportplayersguild@gmail.com.