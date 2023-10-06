Obituaries

Regina-Beth Hall Nee Brennen Carey

For the Late Regina-Beth Hall Nee Brennen Carey Age: 44, Will be held on Friday 6th October 2023,St. Pauls Baptist Church ,Fox Hill at 1:30pm.

Officiating will be Bishop  Rev.Dr.J. Carl Rahming and other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation will follow 

Left to Cherish her memories are her Devoted husband: Phillip Carey; children: Riona Rolle, Yannis, Justice and Valkyrie Carey; mother: Paula Brennen; brother: Clinton (Nastassja) Brennen; brotherinlaw: Jason Mortimer; sisterinlaw: Tiffany (Larvado) McPhee; aunts: Shelia Smith, Estermae (Roland) Evans, Henrietta (Cornelious) Stubbs, JenniePhyllis (Jerome) Forde, Clinton and Carl Anderson, Jennie (Gilson) Nord; cousins: Roland, Samanthia , Greco Evans, Bornetta (Livingston) Bain & family, Jessie Hanna & family, Phylicia Forde, Josclyn, Jonee, Olivia, Kenny, Jennifer and Joshua Anderson, Pauline, Paulette, Linda, Denice Livingston, Jr., Stubbs, Aaron Brennen, Sharmaine Farah, Sheena Wallace, Sam Jr., Sherionne Smith; nieces and nephews: Clinton Jr.,Yahnajji, Yasir, Yahcara, Yahkiah Brennen, Latario and Lavardo McPhee Jr.; close friends: Audra Tynes, Max, Fumiko and Miumi McClure.

Friends May Pay Their Last Respects at Sunset Mortuary and Crematorium on Thursday the 5th October 2023 from 11am-5pm and at the Church from 12:30 to Service time.

