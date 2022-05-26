DEATH NOTICE

Reginald Alpheus Hunt Affectionately called “Reggie” age 82 years of Dunmore Drive, Coral Harbor died on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at Princess Margaret Hospital.

He is survived by his Wife: Lorna Patricia Sands- Hunt; Sons: Kim, Terrance, Vaughan, Dario, Adrian, Emille Daughters: Shirlyn, Adama & Regina; Sisters: Eleanor McKinney, Tanya Major; Brothers: Oscar, Basil, Francis “Gordo” and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a

Future date.