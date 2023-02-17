Funeral Service for MR. REGINALD FRED WALLACE, age 65 years of # 91 Cartier Circle, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Freeport Gospel Chapel, Sanderling Circle and Kite Street, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Hartley Thompson assisted by Evangelist Philip Thompson. Cremation will follow.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of his loving and devoted Wife: Terah Cooper-Wallace; Children: Tervaris, Regina, Ranique, Travia and Michael Wallace; Adoptive Daughters: Emerald Lundy and Cynthra Moss; Grandchildren: Dereon Moss, Ezekiel and Ryleigh Wallace ; Sisters: Cynthia Wallace-Pierre and Stephanie Wallace-Fraser; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Theron, Pastor Henry Jr. (Lucette), Bishop Dr. Clifton Cooper (Apostle Dr. Carolyn Cooper) Reginald J. Fraser, Louise Thompson, Stella Knowles, Clarice McIntosh (Leo McIntosh), Ricardo and Kelcy Lockhart; Nieces and their Spouses: Philicia and Bradley Ferguson, Erica Laing, Ronica Montreal, Lolita Pierre-Wildgoose, Indianna Nelson, Shanica and Jamal Ferguson, Valentina Wallace, Kate Lockhart, Samantha Hanna, Rochelle Bridgewater, Harlene Knowles, Lendeth Knowles, Theronique Cooper, Tyra Cooper, Tyann Cooper, Lameika Cooper, Dr. Letitia Aletha and Gemma Lockhart; Nephews and their Spouse: Randy and Shavanna, Rico, Trevon, Antonio Kemp, Rashorn Fraser, and Randy Nelson, Julian Cooper Sr., Noah Cooper, Julio Cooper, Julino Cooper, Darell Cooper, Denver Thompson, Demeko Thompson, Denero Thompson, Clement Pinder, Roscoe McIntosh, Alie McIntosh, Jimmy Lee McIntosh, Prescott McIntosh, Ryan Knowles, Patrick Brown, Tylon Cooper and Theron Cooper Jr.; Grandnephews and their Spouse: Jason and Nicollette Ferguson, Philton Laing Jr., Kevin Rollle, Marcus Kemp, Darold Higgs Jr., Ashley Grant, Justin, Justus, Travis Montreal, Randy Wallace Jr., Dylan and Raphael Morris Jr.; Grandnieces and their Spouses: Nyoka and Mario Sweeting, Nyoshe and Laquardo Newbold, Nyesha Ferguson, Krystal and Bruce Russell, Shakera and Jamon Leathen, Breah Curtis, Angelica Whyms, Cindy Bannister, Conisha, Christina and Cayanne Wallace; Great Grandnieces and Nephews: Christian, Kevenique, and Kevin Wallace Jr., Teashawn, Jaleah, Jayanna and Javad Ferguson, Lanya Newbold, Layla and Omari Sweeting, Aaden Russell, Cezarrio Bannister and Kyla McDonald; Cousins including: Alfred Johnson, Lucy Woodside, Patricia Johnson, Benlah Francis, Eleanor Mitchell, Francita Outten, Margaret Russell, Thea Rolle, Crystal Outten, Ambrosine and Lanessa Mitchell, Craig Wallace, Brenda Strachan, Michael Rolle and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Opposition Leader Hon. Michael Pintard and family, Larry Dixon and family, Mrs. Sands and family, Cynthra Moss and family, Mr. Lundy and family, Mrs. Bethel and family, Mrs. Daisy and family, Mrs. Whymms and family, McIntosh and family, William Thompson and family, Carla and family, Jessica and family, Lorraine and family, Ms. Nixon and family, Mrs. Elaine Sands, Mrs. Sandra Stubbs and family, Ms. Michelle Arnette and family, Ms. Michelle Lightbourne, Ms. Shirley Newman and family, Ms. Princess Taylor, Mrs. Barbara Rolle and family, Mrs. Dorothy Ferguson and family, Mrs. Prescola Pratt and family, Ms. Terryjoe Pryce, Ms. Lucille Bastian and family, Ms. Thea Rolle, Ms. Crystal Outten, Mrs. Marie Armbrister and family, Carolyn and Marion Sweeting, Mr. Michael Rolle and family, Mrs. Brenda Strachan and family, Mr. Alfred Johnson, Mrs. Etheral Antonio, Mrs. Shirley Bonaby, Staff at Insurance Management (Bahamas) Limited, Members at the Freeport Lions Club, Members of the Ragged Island Cultural & Heritage Association, Members at the Freeport Cobras Social Group. Special thanks to: Senior Pastor Hartley Thompson, Evangelist Philip Thompson, Soloist Bradley Thompson, Soloist Q-Terah O’Brian, Members of the Church Choir and Doctors, Nurses and Staff at The Rand Memorial Hospital and Management and Staff at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited. To all family members and friends not mentioned, we do apologies for not naming each and every one of you. You are also appreciated and loved.

Viewing will be held in the “Irenic Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.