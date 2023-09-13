Funeral service for the late Reginald Joseph age 66 years of Carmichael Road will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Cousin McPhee Cathedral, A.M.E, Carmichael Road.

Officiating will Rev. Dr. Ranford Patterson assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive & Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish his memories are: parents: Edward and Imelda Joseph; wife: Shanador Joseph; daughters: Kimberly Ritchie, Janet Clarke, Sonia McKenzie; sons: Deangelo Joseph, Melvin Joseph, Jason McKenzie, Mark McKenzie, Jamal McKenzie, Reginald Joseph; grandchildren: Laron Johnson, Brendon McPhee, Savanna Ritchie, Gabrielle Ritchie, Danielle Ritchie, Anthony Sweeting, Caley Clarke, Jason, Javan, Omar & Geo; great granddaughter: Chloe Johnson; great grandson: Kayden Johnson; brother: Niall Farquharson; sons in law: Craig Clarke and Darrin Ritchie; aunts: Rosenelle Johnson, Ivlee Poitier, Natlee Collie, Carlion Bain, Dorcas Bain; nieces and nephews: Leah Armbrister, Reno and Romoi Lynes, Camero Dixon, Tammy and Tameka Lynes, Daverieal Hanna, Eboni Bethel, Stephanie Hall, Larisha Mallory, Jelisa Cooper, Michelle Anderson; fathers in law: Ellic Farrington and Sidney Lynes; brothers in law: Sidney Collie, Dennis Lynes, Will Farrington, Nardo Farrington; sisters in laws: Shenese Lynes, Elenor Thompson, Alexic Farrington, Nikki Farrington; cousins: Cedric Brown, Thadia S.Brown, Dwane Evans, Tangy Rigby, Domonique Thompson, Luchano Smith, Livardo Smith; special friends: Daniel Malone, Monty Neely, The Laing family, Hilda Gaitor & family & Shirley Tucker & family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until service time.