BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Reginald Llewelyn Knowles aka “Slako”, 75 yearsof Nassau, The Bahamas and formerly Mangrove Bush, Long Island peacefully passed away with his family surrounding him on Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at Doctors Hospital.

Mr. Knowles was predeceased by his Parents Alonza Knowles and Iva nee Fox; brothers: Randolph and Franklyn.

He is survived by his wife: Arlene; daughters: Dawn and Ghandi; grandchildren: Jade, Harrison and Heathcliffe; aunt: Alice Darville; sons-in-law: Daniel and John; brothers: Kirk and Brennan; sisters: Betty, Barbara, and Marsha; brothers-in-law: Walter, Jeffrey and Fredrick; sisters-in-law: Carolyn, Berdie, Helen, and Lesley; nieces and nephews: Amanda and Rudolph Jeffery, Natasha, Nichola, Christopher and Shannon, Misty, Kurt and Karla, Lionel James and Adiza, Alexa and Nicholas, Nadia, Samirah; many other relatives and close friends including: Jerome and Jeanette Cartwright, Craig Torres, Andy and Shirley Dias, Philip Pinder, Eric “Train” Knowles, Ignatius “Snooks” Carroll, Candida Cash, Wilmer Benoit, and David “Smitty” Smith.

Special thanks to: Dr. Kevin Moss, Dr. Richard Van Tooren, Dr. Melissa Evans, Staff of Doctors Hospital, and Pastor Jay Simms.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Bahamas Humane Society in memory of Reginald Knowles.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.