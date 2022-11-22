Obituaries

Reginald Llewelyn Knowles aka “Slako”

BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

 

DEATH NOTICE

Reginald Llewelyn Knowles aka “Slako”, 75 yearsof Nassau, The Bahamas and formerly Mangrove Bush, Long Island peacefully passed away with his family surrounding him on Thursday, 17 November, 2022 at Doctors Hospital.

 Mr. Knowles was predeceased by his Parents Alonza Knowles and Iva nee Fox; brothers: Randolph and Franklyn.

He is survived by his wife: Arlene; daughters: Dawn and Ghandi; grandchildren: Jade, Harrison and Heathcliffe; aunt: Alice Darville; sons-in-laws: Daniel and John; brothers: Kirk and Brennan; sisters: Betty, Barbara, and Marsha;

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Bahamas Humane Society in memory of Reginald Knowles.

Viewing for Mr. Reginald Knowles is scheduled for Friday November25, 2022.at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

