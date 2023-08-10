Death Notice

Reginald Manfred Johnson , 47

A resident of Ashley Close , Nassau Village and Formerly of Deep Creek, South Andros. Died at his residence on Saturday 5th August,2023

He was predeceased by both Parents: Joesph and Rosetta Johnson

He is Survived by 2 sons, 1 daughter, Grandmother : Delphine Knowles 7 brothers , 10 Sisters, 3 uncles, 6 Aunts Nieces and nephews Other relatives and friends including Rodeno Weech, Irvin Rolle, Thimo Forbes along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.