Obituaries

Reginald Manfred Johnson

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 10, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Death Notice 

Reginald Manfred Johnson , 47

A resident of Ashley Close , Nassau Village and Formerly of Deep Creek, South Andros. Died at his residence on Saturday 5th August,2023

He was predeceased by both Parents: Joesph and Rosetta Johnson   

He is Survived by 2 sons, 1 daughter, Grandmother : Delphine Knowles 7 brothers , 10 Sisters,  3 uncles, 6 Aunts Nieces and nephews Other relatives and friends including Rodeno Weech, Irvin Rolle, Thimo Forbes along with  a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 10, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Kevin Leon Smith

August 10, 2023

Lucson Paul

August 10, 2023

Earl Maxwell Sturrup

August 10, 2023

Elthymae Murphy

August 10, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button