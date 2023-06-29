BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Death Notice

Death Notice for Reginald Nathaniel King age 78 years, a resident of Winters Drive, passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Pauline King; children: Patrice and Kristi King; sisters-in-law: Silvia Nixon and Ernestine Williams; nieces and nephews: Natasha and Alan Adderley, Don Kevin and Kathy Knowles, Dawn Karen and Berisford Forbes, Harcourt and Suzanne Nixon, Quentin and Lynn-Terez Nixon, Nyoka and Alan Munroe, Phillip and Yvette Nixon, Doyle and Slavonia Nixon, Denia and Clement Penn, Leslie Jr. and Jazmand Nixon, William and Kimberley Minors, Ingrid, Yvette and Vanessa Lightbourn and Kenton and Mona Williams; cousins and their families: Assistant Pastor Luther Rolle, Conray Rolle, Deon Rolle, Bishop Gwendolyn Greenslade, Maria Thomas, Vernita Kelley, Marsha Rolle-Seymour, and Carolyn Gray; close family and friends: Victor Lightbourne, Walton Bain, ‘Snooks’ Seymour, Body & Soul Members, E.T. Communicators, Men of Action, and the Evangelistic Temple Family.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.