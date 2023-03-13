Registrar general’s move to state-of-the-art office slated for end of April

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) is being completely modernized, with a state-of-the-art location that will soon invite the private sector to engage in a pilot program for a new company registry, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said on Friday, adding that the office is slated to be moved to its new location by the end of next month.

Speaking to financial services professionals at STEP Bahamas’ first conference, Pinder said the registrar general’s office will soon move into the new location on the ground floor of the Bahamas Financial Center and feature special services on other floors.

“I think it’s important to give an update on where we are on the modernization of the registrar general’s office,” said Pinder.

“We have been constructing a new state-of-the-art location that will allow for proper customer service to clients of the registrar general.

“The registrar general looks to move into the new location soon, forecasted to be the end of April. We believe this will allow a professional atmosphere in a modern customer service setting.

“As many of you would know, we have been developing a new, state-of-the-art online company registry platform. This platform is designed to be similar to the platform used in the Cayman Islands.

“I am pleased to advise that this week I was able to be given a demonstration of the new corporate registry platform. The platform has also been released to the registrar general for internal testing and adjustments.

“This is good news. We have engaged a consultant who is working to assist with the migration of data.”

Pinder also explained that the registrar general’s pilot of the new company registry will allow the private sector to test the system and provide feedback on its operation and user experience.

He added that after adjustments are made to the portal, it will be opened to the private sector for new incorporations while historical data is streamlined and migrated to the new system.

“There will be options for subscriptions to the service to receive more personalized service and delivery options for larger entities that frequently use the registrar services,” said Pinder.

He also provided an update to the civil side of the registry, which houses births, deaths, marriages, deeds and documents.

He said remote access to the Civil Registry Integrated System (CRIS) is temporarily disabled “in order to preserve the integrity of the data in RGD’s custody”.

According to Pinder, CRIS is being overhauled and security upgrades are being implemented, with full restoration of the system expected in weeks.

“We have received a proposal to put in place a new civil registry online portal developed by the same developers of the new company platform, to ensure that we do not have similar frustrations over antiquated technology,” he said.

“This will provide comprehensive search capabilities for civil documents and also allow an integrated online user experience. This will be a significant improvement to what we experience today and the customer service experience will be greatly improved.”

Pinder said when the registrar general’s office move is complete, the government will seek to reform the operations of the registrar general itself in a bid to make the operation more efficient.