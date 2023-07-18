Registrar general’s office workers walk out over office conditions

Twenty employees at the Office of the Registrar General in Downtown Freeport walked out Wednesday morning in a one-day action, shutting down services to protest what they say are unhealthy working conditions.

Workers, who allege that they have repeatedly complained of leaks and mold and mildew infestation at the office, posted a “closed” sign on the door and stood outside the office shouting, “Enough is enough.

“They are sick every week, complaining of chest pains and headaches,” said Deeds and Documents Supervisor Floyd Feaster.

“You can see the water marks from the leaks on ceiling tiles and what looks like mold building up.”

Feaster said the strike was not a political move, but rather a health action.

Certification Clerk Charmaine McIntosh said one co-worker became sick during her first week on the job.

“Another worker had to go to hospital,” McIntosh said.

People visiting the office for documents were met with closed doors. However, one resident said that despite the strike, the staff remained polite and offered suggestions on how best to get what was needed.

The employees said it took a disruption in services to get the attention of those in charge.

Registrar General Camille Gomez-Jones flew into Grand Bahama the following day to get a first-hand look at conditions in the office.

Gomez-Jones and her team conducted a walk-through of the office space located in the Fidelity Building on East Mall and Poinciana Drive.

Her office released a statement confirming that two contractors were engaged to assess issues at the office.

“On Wednesday, July 12, the registrar general visited the Registrar General’s Department Office in Freeport, GB, in response to complaints received on Tuesday, July 11 concerning the conditions of that office,” the statement read.

It noted that there were visible signs of apparent water damage on some ceiling tiles, however, there was no detectable odor and no evidence of any water leaks in the actual office space.

According to the statement, Gomez-Jones met with David Wallace, the owner of the building, and his board members, who advised that after preliminary assessment, there was no leak in the roof.

The statement noted that, subsequent to the meeting, the registrar had the office assessed by a representative from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Building Inspection Unit, Dudley Francis, and a representative from the Environmental Health Department, who determined the cause of the water damage.

“Thorough inspection revealed that after the completion of a major air conditioning repair job at the end of April 2023, one of the units has ceased to function and that the ductwork in the ceiling is compromised,” the statement read.

Gomez-Jones was advised that there is currently no occurrence of microbial growth and there is no imminent threat to the staff.

“However, should the issue go unresolved, the potential damage would be significantly compounded,” the statement read.

Grand Bahama News reached out to Wallace for comment, however, there was no response up to press time.