Regulations drafted to combat financial crimes via wire transfers

As it strives to keep pace with evolving international practices, the government intends to soon pass into law new regulations to combat financial crimes conducted through wire transfers, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday.

“We have finalized Financial Transactions Reporting (Wire Transfers) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 that will soon go to Cabinet and be executed into law. These regulations keep pace with the ever-changing framework of AML [anti-money laundering] rules in the digital asset space by setting a framework to implement the “travel rule”. The travel rule prescribes how financial institutions should implement a variety of policies and procedures to combat wire transfer-related financial crime,” Pinder said in the Senate yesterday.

“Particularly, the travel rule addresses what information related to both originators and beneficiaries of cross border transactions should be obtained, maintained, and shared between financial institutions, supervisory authorities, and law enforcement, relevant to wire transfers. These requirements also apply to cross border digital asset transfers and are currently addressed in the regulations. Keeping pace with implementing international best practices is good governance.”

Along the lines of strengthening its safety and compliance framework, Pinder said the government is reviewing proposed amendments to the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act’s anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) rules to address “unhosted” wallets in the digital asset space.

“As we see matters develop we adjust to address them. Unhosted wallets are an area that we see developing and needs the appropriate framework. I discussed earlier about anticipated amendments to the DARE Act in my discussion on policy innovation. We are seeing, for example, positions being put forward on the use of non-fungible tokens or NFTs,” he said.

“We are concerned about their current lack of regulation and where we see the uses of NFTs going. We will have draft amendments to address this within the month for consultation – again not just legislating and not doing anything further like the former administration, but practicing good governance in innovation and ensuring we implement effectively our promises and obligations.”

Pinder was speaking during debate on the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Senate yesterday.