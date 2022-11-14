Bahamian regulators, while not at fault for not foreseeing the problems that have befallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will need to assess the tools and employees they will need going forward to effectively regulate the rapidly evolving, tech-heavy cryptocurrency sector, President of the Caribbean Blockchain Alliance Stefen Deleveaux told Guardian Business yesterday.

Deleveaux, assessing all of the chatter about FTX and the ways in which it may have moved client money around, contended that it is hard to tell what technology might have been used at one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges to operate the many facets of the business.

Deleveaux, who works in the digital assets space, insists that if FTX was a properly decentralized exchange, using smart contracts that are able to be “heavily audited”, FTX’s fate might have been different.

“If FTX was a decentralized autonomous organization, this wouldn’t have been able to happen,” said Deleveaux.

“You wouldn’t have been able to do that kind of thing. If it’s an exchange controlled by smart contracts, for example, and if the contracts are heavily audited, that would avoid these problems.”

He said people are still trying to figure out exactly what happened with FTX, that last week led the company to file for bankruptcy, its Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried to resign, and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas to freeze FTX’s assets and appoint a provisional liquidator.

And most recently, for the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Financial Crimes Investigation Branch to open an investigation.

As people question The Bahamas’ capability as a regulator in the digital assets space because of FTX’s collapse, Deleveaux contended that even the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would have likely been hard-pressed to catch potential breaches at FTX.

Bankman-Fried had several interactions with the SEC, even pushing for the legislation he wanted to see passed in the US to regulate the crypto industry.

Seasoned institutional investors, like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, have stated publicly recently that they chose a bad investment when they chose FTX.

Bankman-Fried became the poster boy for the cryptocurrency industry overnight, then lost the throne just as quickly last week.

Despite the stain the FTX saga has left on the country and cryptocurrency in general, Deleveaux said the recent decision by cryptocurrency exchange OKX to open a Bahamas office shows that the opportunities for crypto exchanges have not fallen away.

OKX Chief Executive Officer Jay Hao tweeted last week that despite the ripple effect the FTX debacle has had on the industry, “crypto is here to stay, for true builders and believers”.

“The past few days have been tough. I feel sympathetic to everyone who has been affected by FTX,” said Hao.

“I believe in this community and the innovation you all bring. It will just be a matter of time when the affected community bounces back.

“OKX does not have any debt exposure to FTX, FTT or Alameda Research.

“We have always maintained 1:1 reserves, and never use customer deposits to fund another part of our business instead of keeping the money in reserve.

“We also believe that all major crypto venues should publicly share their auditable merkle tree proof of reserves or POF. We plan to publish ours in the coming weeks for customer transparency.”

Hao contends that the FTX matter will mean that the crypto industry will have to regain investor confidence.