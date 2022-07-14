Rehabilitation of Offenders Bill will give Bahamians a second chance, Munroe says

An amendment to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act will allow the government to “remedy the injustices” meted out during the COVID-19 to those Bahamians given a criminal record for getting water at the pump, selling coconut water or simply walking outside, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

“This amendment will almost automatically permit people who have been pestering the Ministry of National Security as to when we will address these issues to make an immediate application for expungement,” said Munroe, who moved the bill.

The bill will cover more than criminal convictions obtained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell, who seconded the bill, said it will give Bahamians a second chance.

“What we are attempting here today is to have the minister with responsibility be able to afford those who have been convicted of crimes as prescribed by the Act to have their records expunged so that they can avail themselves of activities that many of us daily take for granted, such as travel and obtaining gainful employment,” he said.

The Rehabilitation of Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2022, states that the “minister may by order, subject to affirmative resolution of both Houses of Parliament, declare any or all persons convicted of any class of criminal offense specified in the order to a) be treated as a rehabilitated person in respect of that offense; b) have his conviction in respect of that offense treated as spent, and c) have his record for the conviction of the offense expunged, whether or not the rehabilitation period specified for that offense under Section 4(2) has been met”.

The amendment excludes manslaughter carrying a conviction of five years or more, murder, possession of drugs with intent to supply, treason, armed robbery, rape, and unlawful carnal knowledge contrary to section 286 of the Penal Code.

Munroe pointed to the state of emergency declared in 2020 under the Minnis administration during the onset of COVID-19.

Following the declaration, the prime minister, acting as the competent authority, imposed various rules restricting movement, the closure of non-essential businesses, and curfews, among other measures. Those who violated the emergency orders were arrested and charged. Later, the government moved to only fine individuals instead of giving them criminal convictions.

Munroe noted that at one point, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told police officers to ticket people found outside of their homes one minute after curfew.

“This was absolutely hard and it resulted in criminal convictions which follow people to this day,” he said.

“You have people who cannot get certain jobs because they have a criminal conviction.

“These are the kinds of impacts that this inflexible, one minute after 8 p.m. and you have a criminal conviction, resulted in.

“It was overkill.

“It was a lack of a consideration of the least amongst us.”

Munroe said it was wrong that the orders impacted poorer Bahamians more than wealthy Bahamians.

The Nassau Guardian reported extensively on the convictions of people caught outside their homes after curfew. Some were homeless, some were getting food, emptying their garbage or getting water at the pump.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson noted that while the opposition supports the bill, its scope is “too wide”.

“This gives the minister a wide discretion,” he said.

He added, “Instead of giving the minister any unnecessary power, why not name the specific offense and put them in the bill itself to make it certain as to what we are talking about.

“Reduce that wide range and just make it specific …”

He continued, “At present, the bill is too wide and gives the minister the ability to bring in other offenses.

“We see no reason that if this is their intention, they should spell out their intention in the bill.”