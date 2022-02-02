Remembering Rev. Dr. Charles W. Saunders 

Rev Dr. Charles Saunders was God’s agent of change and he greatly impacted our nation both as a religious leader and educator. He was considered a man of courage who modelled out excellence and set exceptional high standards.

As a visionary leader, Dr. Saunders’ passion for education and the local church was evident as he challenged all of us to excel and live a Christ-centered Life.

The ministry of Dr. Saunders was bold and powerful.

He was a distinguished Baptist preacher and leader who served as senior pastor of the historic Salem Baptist Church for some 39 years and as the 4th superintendent of The Bahamas Baptist Union from 1982 – 2013.

He was also noted to have served as the president of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary & Educational Convention for some 17 years commencing in 1981.

Rev. Saunders’ contributions to The Bahamas, church and education will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of Bahamians. We are grateful for his contributions. It is a joy to know that while he lived, our nation took time to recognize his contributions by naming a major highway, the Charles W. Saunders Highway, and a Baptist school, the Charles W. Saunders Baptist School in his honor.

These are all well-deserving honor for a man who has made invaluable contributions to the development of our beloved nation.

On behalf of my wife and daughter and the Free National Movement family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, church and ministerial colleagues of the late Rev. Dr. Charles W. Saunders.

May he rest in peace.

— Michael C. Pintard

Leader of the Opposition