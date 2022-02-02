LettersOpinion

Remembering Rev. Dr. Charles W. Saunders 

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email 1 hour ago
65 1 minute read

Rev Dr. Charles Saunders was God’s agent of change and he greatly impacted our nation both as a religious leader and educator. He was considered a man of courage who modelled out excellence and set exceptional high standards.

As a visionary leader, Dr. Saunders’ passion for education and the local church was evident as he challenged all of us to excel and live a Christ-centered Life.

The ministry of Dr. Saunders was bold and powerful.

He was a distinguished Baptist preacher and leader who served as senior pastor of the historic Salem Baptist Church for some 39 years and as the 4th superintendent of The Bahamas Baptist Union from 1982 – 2013.

He was also noted to have served as the president of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary & Educational Convention for some 17 years commencing in 1981.

Rev. Saunders’ contributions to The Bahamas, church and education will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of Bahamians. We are grateful for his contributions. It is a joy to know that while he lived, our nation took time to recognize his contributions by naming a major highway, the Charles W. Saunders Highway, and a Baptist school, the Charles W. Saunders Baptist School in his honor.

These are all well-deserving honor for a man who has made invaluable contributions to the development of our beloved nation.

On behalf of my wife and daughter and the Free National Movement family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, church and ministerial colleagues of the late Rev. Dr. Charles W. Saunders.

May he rest in peace.

Michael C. Pintard

Leader of the Opposition

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email 1 hour ago
65 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Seizing opportunities to show love and make a difference 

1 hour ago

Disgust at high level of violence 

1 hour ago

Good will only goes so far  

1 hour ago

The real challenges 

1 day ago
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker