A Celebration of Life for Remilda Charmaine Gilbert, 52

A resident of Domingo Heights will be held at Christian Gospel Church, Flint Street, Off East Street, Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday 29th October, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Sr. Pastor Dwayne Wright along with other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, Nassau, Bahamas.

Memories Linger in the hearts of her: Children: Taritha Rahming, Diana Gilbert, Dereck Gilbert, and Deandre Gilbert, Step-children: Phillippa Morley and Ulrick Pierre, Grandchildren: Teaira Tanelus, Antwonika Major, Owen Rahming, Jqwon Rahming, Cravon Lewis Saraj Dwyer Deandra Gilbert Deonte Gilbert Chloe Gilbert, Deandre Gilbert Jr., Maranique Morley, Jarad Morley, Tamicko Morley, Sister: Margaret Robbins, Brothers: Peter Thompson, Harry Adderley, Henry Adderley, Jack Adderley; Nieces and Nephews: Iesha Thompson, Peter Thompson Jr. III, Ashley Thompson, Harry Adderley Jr., Jameka Deveaux, JaMia Weaver, T’sharra Adderley, Henrinique Adderley, Dana Adderley, Paige Adderley, Taya Adderley, Jaquel Adderley, Jaynelle Adderley, Jack Adderley Jr., Jai’da Adderley, Jordny-Ari Adderley, Godmother: Dr. Amanda Lundy-Ferguson, Special Friends: Griselda , Sholanda, Maxie Dena, Christopher, Racquel, Marilyn, Warrent, Beverly, Ms. King, Terrance Lydia Bus World Family and Social Services Family along with a host of other relatives and friends too many to mention at this time.

Family and Friends may pay their last respects at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, On Thursday (Today) 27th October, 2022 and Friday 28th October, 2022 between hours of 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at Christian Gospel Church, Flint Street off East Street on Saturday 29th October, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.