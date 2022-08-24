Removal of COVID-testing for unvaxed travelers ‘on the table’

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday the removal of COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated travelers is “on the table”.

Vaccinated travelers are not required to present a negative test to enter The Bahamas, but unvaccinated travelers have to present a negative test no older than 72 hours.

“We understand that the state of Florida has a matter before the courts concerning mandatory testing for the unvaccinated,” Daville told The Nassau Guardian.

“If they win the case, it would mean the removal of testing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers both at the airports and seaports. We recently amended the health services rules to level the testing playing field across the board.

“If that happens, it will impact the cruise industry and it will mean that vaccinated and [un]vaccinated passengers will be allowed to embark for cruises leaving Florida.”

Darville noted yesterday that Bahamian law requires that unvaccinated travelers be tested before leaving cruise ports en route to The Bahamas.

He said if The Bahamas is unable to adjust this, following the possible ruling, it could lose cruise business to other jurisdictions.

“So we at the ministry [are] watching closely and in discussions with the industry and will have to make some important adjustments,” Darville said.

Last year, Norwegian Cruise Lines filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Florida law banning vaccine passports.

A federal judge subsequently temporarily blocked the law, which prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

United States District Judge Kathleen Williams said Florida’s “vaccine passport” ban fails to protect medical privacy or prevent discrimination against unvaccinated people.