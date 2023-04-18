Funeral service for Renae Kavanis Sands, 57 yrs., a resident of James Cistern, Eleuthera, will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, James Cistern, Eleuthera, on Saturday, April 15, 2003 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Carla Culmer, assisted by Rev, Theophilus Rolle. Interment follows in James Cistern Public Cemetery, Eleuthera.

Renae was predeceased by her Father William Whyte, her sisters Iva, Marsha, Kimberly, Alice, Maria and Penny Whyte

Left to Mourn and cherish her passing are her:

Dearly beloved husband of 30 years: Wilshire Grawill Sands Sr.

Mother: Elsie Whyte

Son: Grawill Wilshire Sands

Beloved Daughter: Reshae Sands

Sisters: Rochelle Albury & Ingrid Whyte (Conley) Brothers: Enoch, Quon, and Rico Whyte

Adopted Children: Keandre & Keonte Bethel, Jayla, Toran, Hailee, and Jenneth

Sister in Law: Janice Sands, Latisa Whyte, & Lisa Whyte

Brothers in Law: Neville ‘Chym’ Sands (Christine) & Phillip Skeets Sr.

Aunties: Ednola Morris , Dorothy Lightbourne , Mavis Mackey , Vangy Lightbourne, Ruth Greene, Lillian Petty, Florie Greene, Norma Rolle, Virgie Rolle of Hollywood Fl and Dellarese Rolle; Regina.

Uncles: Ricardo. Lightbourne , Robert Lightbourne, Prince Petty, Peter & Harold Whyte and Christopher Rolle

Nieces : Ciara Bowles , Averil Whyte , Tekell, Lisa Rolle , Aleandera Skeets, Enajae, Chellis , Chloe Whyte ,Yasmaine Thompson, Adreann Thompson, Alana Johnson, Ghandicia Black, Rekeithra , Renell, Quontell, Alliah, Mychalla (Shavar) Rolle, Janecia Higgs, Keshan, Velshire, Jasmine & Nevielle Sands.

Nephews: Aaron Thompson , Keno , Bradford D Jr., Renaldo Albury, Philip Skeets Jr., Mateo Skeets, Stefan , Enoch Jr., Kendal Ferguson II, Savion Davis, Rahim Whyte, Jansen & Gabrielle Sands, and Isaiah Sands

Grandnieces:.Tann, Taliyah, Sa’Nyi, Ciandra , Destiny, Empress, Bradricka, Payden, Reign, Quinay, and Avaya

Grandnephews: Ashton, Keno Jr., Kendall III, Romas Richard Jr., Bradford Jr.

God Children: Dominic Rolle, Daniel Decosta (Shelaih), & Dwaynae Rolle

God Brother: Theophilus Rolle

Numerous Cousins: Nicole Mackey, Barbra, Helen, Linda, Dennis, Nelson, Delsie Whyte,

Dedrie, Petra, Lisa, Ernest, Ramano, Theodore, Judell, Jaynell, Nelly, Zuham, Loletta,

Corey, Catherine, Benjamin, Jerry, Edgar, Sandra, Ezekiel, Sherry, Terry, Dornell,

Dorcia , Becky, Aaron, Courtney, Jaynell, Joycelyn, Jackie, Myrna, Yolanda, Erica,

Teveras, Oscar, Augustus, Clovis, Michelle, Bryan, Samuel, Sheena Rolle, Joycelyn

Rolle, Jasmine , Elisha, Ja’Mari, Shirley, Joey, Avis, Vanessa, Van, Sue, Tahaddeus,

Ezra, Indira, Lashanda, Windsor Jr., Keith , Gail, Tony, Besty, Cherry, Michelle,

Ramon, Christopher Jr., Christia , Anthony, Andy, Monique, Nettie , Brian Smith,

Nichole, Alvin , Fred Jr., Jason Mackey, Sharon Morris, Troy, Garvin, Rhonda,

Ryan, Robert Jr., Robin, Marvin, Delano, Cecil, Dennis, Darren, Dion, Margo & Philip

Jr ., Zhivago , Janeen, Gaynell, Ossie, Sharleta, Kiko, Sherika, Andello Forbes, Ariel Johnson,

Khylynn Forbes, Alicia, Elkenah Jr., Amos Daniels, Anishka Terese, Lloydesha, Terrance Jr., Ashanique .

Other Family & Friends: Jeff, Delbert, Carlene, Bonnie – Ann, Peray, Joann, Curlein,

Peggy, Daisy, Judy, Maryann, Wendy, Shirley & Family, Gregory, Kevin, Donna, Brenda,

Chester; Mortimer & Family, Deconess Elmena Bethel & Family, Nurse Hannah, Dialysis Unit

Of PMH, John & Judy Deveaux & Family, Pastor Orlando &; Clarise Thompson & Family,

Rosemary Thompson & Family, Reverend Carla Culmer & Family, Melvina Culmer & Family,

Billy Stubbs & Family, Agatha Culmer & Family, Daphne Sawyer

& Family, Stanton Cooper & Family, Rev. Elvis Cooper & Family, Bernadette Colebrooke &

Family, Pat Demeritte & Family, The Bethel & Rolle Family, Smart Start for Early Learners.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-12:00 p.m. on Friday & at the church in Eleuthera from 6-8:00 p.m. & on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.